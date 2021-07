The Chicago White Sox opened up the second half of the season against the Houston Astros, and they recorded their fifth loss against them in as many games. Dylan Cease was an out short of a quality start in his first start of the second half. Through 5 2⁄3 innings, Cease gave up six hits, three runs, and two walks. His only real trouble of the night was in the third, when he gave up a two-RBI double to Yuli Gurriel, giving the Astros a 2-1 lead.