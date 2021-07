Sit in a rocking chair on the front porch of your hotel room as the sun sets and live country music drifts in on the breeze. The nighttime brings a welcome slightly cooler air, yet it’s still warm enough to make enjoying a cold drink or a dip in the pool during the performance a great idea. The rustic setting of the hotel and courtyard work to make the atmosphere inviting and comfortable. Sure, the theme may be military-based, but Cavalry Court is still a down-home, relaxing place to be. And July 3 through Aug 21, their Summer Live Music Series will feature weekend concerts with the best acts from all across Texas.