Deathloop gets nine new minutes of gameplay in State of Play trailer

What do you think of when you think about Lord of the Rings' weaselly jewellery hoarder, Gollum? Is it parkour? It's totally parkour, isn't it?. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum recently got a new trailer at E3, but at less than a minute long, and mostly focused on story, it didn't give us much more of a look at the game. This new trailer, although it has a fairly prominent PRE-ALPHA FOOTAGE warning at the top, is looking pretty nice, with environments from Mirkwood, the Mines of Moria, and Mordor. Characters also include The Mouth of Sauron (who is a guy that speaks for Sauron, not actual Sauron's piehole) and Thranduil, King of the Elves of Mirkwood and Legolas' daddy.