Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City Arrives July 16 on Apple Arcade [Video]

Following last week’s release of Ultimate Rivals: The Court, Apple has released three games on its paid subscription today. These three games arrive with a slew of updates to some excellent games. Before getting to the updates, the three new additions to the service are big names in the mobile space and the Apple Arcade releases aren’t just old ‘+’ versions but new takes or new games based on the originals. Angry Birds Reloaded brings the original physics-based gameplay with visual enhancements and a lot of new characters, modes, and power ups. Since Angry Birds Reloaded is on Apple Arcade, it doesn’t have any in app purchases and it lets you experience a classic Angry Birds experience. Check it out on Apple Arcade here and watch the Angry Birds Reloaded trailer below: