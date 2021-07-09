Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City Arrives July 16 on Apple Arcade [Video]
Alto's Odyssey arrives July 16 on Apple Arcade featuring The Lost City, a new and unique biome with special hidden challenges. Join Alto and his friends on an endless sandboarding journey to find The Lost City and unearth the secrets hidden within. Soar above windswept dunes, traverse thrilling canyons, explore ancient temples and delve into vast caverns in a fantastical place far from home. On this journey, you’ll grind across vines, bounce atop hot air balloons, ride towering rock walls, glide in your wingsuit, and escape mischievous lemurs – all while uncovering the desert’s many mysteries.www.iclarified.com
Comments / 0