Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City Arrives July 16 on Apple Arcade [Video]

By iClarified
iclarified.com
 9 days ago

Alto's Odyssey arrives July 16 on Apple Arcade featuring The Lost City, a new and unique biome with special hidden challenges. Join Alto and his friends on an endless sandboarding journey to find The Lost City and unearth the secrets hidden within. Soar above windswept dunes, traverse thrilling canyons, explore ancient temples and delve into vast caverns in a fantastical place far from home. On this journey, you’ll grind across vines, bounce atop hot air balloons, ride towering rock walls, glide in your wingsuit, and escape mischievous lemurs – all while uncovering the desert’s many mysteries.

www.iclarified.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Arcade#Lost City#Odyssey#Alto#The Lost City Arrives#Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Desert
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesimore.com

Doodle God Universe arrives on Apple Arcade on Friday, July 16

Doodle God Universe arrives on Apple Arcade this coming Friday. The game won't have any in-app purchases or ads for gamers to deal with. The hotly-anticipated Doodle God Universe is an Apple Arcade exclusive and it'll be available to play this coming Friday, July 16. Gamers can look forward to...
Video Gamesimore.com

Angry Birds Reloaded arrives on Apple Arcade this Friday, July 16

Angry Birds Reloaded is coming to Apple Arcade this Friday. The game will have no in-app purchases or ads. Gamers will be able to enjoy Angry Birds Reloaded without the threat of ads or in-app purchases — one of the best aspects of Apple Arcade — and the game promises all of the birdy fun we've come to expect from these games.
BusinessMacRumors Forums

Apple Arcade Facing More Competition as Netflix Plans Expansion Into Video Games

Netflix is planning to add to its TV and movie offerings by breaking into video game content, reports Bloomberg. Netflix has hired former Electronic Arts and Facebook executive Mike Verdu as vice president of game development, and he will report to Netflix chief operating officer Greg Peters. At Facebook, Verdu worked with developers to bring games and other content to the Oculus VR headset.
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘Angry Birds Reloaded’, ‘Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City’, and ‘Doodle God Universe’ Are Out Now on Apple Arcade alongside Many Game Updates

Following last week’s release of Ultimate Rivals: The Court, Apple has released three games on its paid subscription today. These three games arrive with a slew of updates to some excellent games. Before getting to the updates, the three new additions to the service are big names in the mobile space and the Apple Arcade releases aren’t just old ‘+’ versions but new takes or new games based on the originals. Angry Birds Reloaded brings the original physics-based gameplay with visual enhancements and a lot of new characters, modes, and power ups. Since Angry Birds Reloaded is on Apple Arcade, it doesn’t have any in app purchases and it lets you experience a classic Angry Birds experience. Check it out on Apple Arcade here and watch the Angry Birds Reloaded trailer below:
Musiciclarified.com

Apple Announces 'This Week on Apple Music' [Video]

Apple has announced a new feature called 'This Week on Apple Music'. Every week on Apple Music, great new albums and playlists drop, our library of 75 million songs grows, and literally hundreds of pieces of exclusive content - from radio shows hosted by music's biggest stars to revelatory artist interviews - are unveiled. Keeping up isn't easy, but Apple Music's new weekly video series has you covered: Each Friday, one of our hosts will break down the five biggest things happening across Apple Music - and music as a whole. Below, you can watch this week's video, and then dive deeper into the highlighted stories with albums, playlists, videos, radio episodes, and more.
Video Gamesimore.com

Angry Birds Reloaded glides into the App Store today

Angry Birds Reloaded is now available for download from the App Store. The game has no ads or in-app purchases but you'll need an Apple Arcade subscription to download it. Because this is an Apple Arcade game, players won't have to do battle with ads or in-app purchases one bit — leaving them to concentrate on dealing with those birds the best way possible — flinging them around the screen!
Electronicswhathifi.com

Humax Aura update brings Apple TV and performance perks

Humax has unleashed a firmware update for its Humax Aura PVR so that the on-board Android smart platform now includes built-in access to the Apple TV app. That firmly rips off the lip to a whole can of pay-as-you-go 4K HDR film and TV content without the need for casting or any extra box or dongle.
Computersiclarified.com

Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.5 RC [Download]

Apple has released macOS Big Sur 11.5 RC to developers for testing. The build number is 20G70. This update lets users see all shows or only followed shows in the Podcasts Library tab. It also resolves an issue that would cause music to not update play count or last played date and an issue that would cause smart cards not to work when logging into M1 Macs.
Cell Phonesiclarified.com

Apple Shares New Behind the Mac Ad: Made in Canada [Video]

Apple has posted a new Behind the Mac ad entitled, 'Made in Canada'. Behind the Mac, Canadians are making a major impact on global music culture through their creativity. And doing it on a Mac. Take a look at the ad below and click here to watch some of Apple's...
Cell Phonesiclarified.com

Apple Releases iOS 14.7 RC and iPadOS 14.7 RC [Download]

Apple has released iOS 14.7 RC and iPadOS 14.7 RC to developers for download. The build number is 18G68. iOS 14.7 includes support for MagSafe Battery Pack, shared credit limits in Apple Card Family and other improvements and bug fixes for your iPhone. For information on the security content of...
Electronicsiclarified.com

Apple Seeds watchOS 8 Beta 3 to Developers [Download]

Apple has seeded watchOS 8 beta 3 to developers for testing. The build number is 19R5302f. You can learn about the new features in watchOS 8 here. The watchOS 8 beta configuration profile can be downloaded from the link below. Please download the iClarified app or follow iClarified on Twitter,...
Electronicsiclarified.com

2020 Toshiba and Insignia Fire 4K TVs Get Support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit

Amazon has announced that starting today 2020 Toshiba and Insignia 4K UHD Smart Fire TVs have support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. AirPlay lets you effortlessly stream, share and control content directly from your iPhone, iPad and Mac right to your Fire TV. Show photos directly from your camera roll, mirror the screen of your iPhone or iPad, or listen to Apple Music, podcasts and other music services on your Fire TV.
ElectronicsPocket-lint.com

Never lose your Apple TV remote again with this AirTag case

(Pocket-lint) - If you're often losing your Apple TV remote then check out this new Elago case that enables you to attach an AirTag tracker to it. OK, so the Apple TV‌ ‌Siri‌ Remote R5 Case turns Apple's good-looking latest-gen remote into somewhat of an ugly clicker, but this is a case of function over style.

Comments / 0

Community Policy