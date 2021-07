As Michigan Republican Party Co-Chair, Ron Weiser paid off Stan Grot to drop out of the Secretary of State race in 2018 so his preferred candidate, Mary Treder Lang, could run unopposed. Grot was paid $200,000 in a series of payments from the state Republican party’s coffers which were later revealed by past Chair Laura Cox. Cox described the arrangement at the time as a “sleazy payoff” and filed a complaint with the Michigan Bureau of Elections. I don’t often agree with MIGOP Chairs on much of anything but Cox is spot on in this situation.