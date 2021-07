Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce has teamed up with Walgreens to play some offense against the COVID-19 pandemic. Kelce has joined forces with Walgreens in order to promote COVID-19 vaccinations. Roughly 48% of the country’s population having already been fully vaccinated against the virus according to the latest data from the CDC, with more citizens already having received one dose of vaccine. The Chiefs’ star tight end shared his own story of getting vaccinated on social media, recording a video for Walgreens promoting their “Our Shot” campaign. Kelce explains in the promotion that vaccinations are free, safe and effective.