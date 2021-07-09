Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC 264 preview: Can Thompson punch his way into a shot at Usman’s belt?

By Dayne Fox
Bloody Elbow
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI won’t go so far as to call this card a one fight card, but the UFC didn’t put as much effort into stacking the UFC 264 card as they could have. When Conor McGregor tops a card, there isn’t any need to put much effort into it in the least. To co-main event between Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson is an acceptable PPV co-main event, but it isn’t going to add any additional viewers beyond what McGregor was going to grab. Thus, it makes sense why the rest of the main card kind of feels like a letdown. Greg Hardy hasn’t developed the way the brass would like and Sean O’Malley fighting someone most MMA fans hadn’t heard of until last week doesn’t do much – if anything – for stock. That is, it doesn’t do anything for O’Malley unless he scores a highlight reel KO… something the UFC is counting on.

www.bloodyelbow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcin Tybura
Person
Holly Holm
Person
Tai Tuivasa
Person
Yana Kunitskaya
Person
Louis Smolka
Person
Cris Cyborg
Person
Anthony Pettis
Person
Brandon Belt
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Kamaru Usman
Person
Irene Aldana
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Football#Combat#Mma#Poirier Vs Mcgregor#Bjj#Women S Bantamweight#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
NFL
News Break
Sports
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
Combat Sports
Related
UFCMMA Fighting

Stephen Thompson: ‘I’m the worst matchup’ for UFC champion Kamaru Usman

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman took to Instagram recently to post a piece of fan art that displayed all of the opponents he’s vanquished during a long, undefeated run through the promotion. The cemetery scene was littered with gravestones carrying the names of fighters Usman has already faced and defeated...
UFCmmanews.com

Usman’s Manager On Next WW Title Challenger: Why Not Nate Diaz?

Kamaru Usman‘s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, thinks Nate Diaz should get the nod to fight for the title next. Abdelaziz, who manages fighters such as Justin Gaethje and Cody Garbrandt, is known to make a few controversial comments every now and then. In a recent interview with TMZ, Abdelaziz was back...
UFCnews3lv.com

Stephen Thompson discusses the UFC's return to Vegas at Media Day for UFC 264

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Wednesday the UFC held media day for UFC 264 at the Apex. It was only the undercard fighters however that doesn't mean it was any less exciting. Co-Main Event fighter Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson discusses being apart of the first fights here in Vegas post-Covid 19 inside of T-Mobile Arena with fans at full capacity.
UFCmmanews.com

Stephen Thompson: I’m Not Stopping Until I Face Usman

UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson has his eyes set on a championship showdown with Kamaru Usman ahead of his next fight at UFC 264. Thompson’s comments on his ongoing title charge come ahead of his upcoming clash with Gilbert Burns at this weekend’s pay-per-view. As the event’s co-main event, “Wonderboy” and “Durinho” will provide a 170-pound appetizer before the blockbuster trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier headlines the Las Vegas PPV.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 7/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey preview UFC 264 including McGregor vs. Poirier, Burns vs. Thompson, Gane vs. Lewis, more (76 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey preview UFC 264. In their preview they discuss the consequences of a Conor McGregor loss to Dustin Poirier. They also break down the massive consequences of the co-main event between Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson, and discuss the fallout of Ciryl Gane vs. Derrick Lewis being elevated to an interim title fight.
UFCPosted by
Empire Sports Media

UFC 264 Preview: Gilbert Burns – Stephen Thompson

Tomorrow night in the co-main event of UFC 264, we will see a pivotal matchup between top welterweight contenders. Former title challengers Gilbert Burns (19-4) and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (16-4-1) will go head-to-head as both look to get another crack at the welterweight strap. UFC 264 will be the first...
UFCcombatpress.com

Women’s MMA Weekend Preview: UFC 264, Combate Global

A new week brings new fights to talk about. We will start with UFC 264, where two guys named Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor are headlining. That card includes two good fights in the bantamweight clash between Irene Aldana and Yana Kunitskaya as well as the flyweight scrap between Jennifer Maia and Jessica Eye.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Stephen Thompson doubts Kamaru Usman would strike with him: “He’s going to be shooting for my legs”

Stephen Thompson knows he’s a bad matchup for the current welterweight champ, Kamaru Usman. Thompson is set to face Gilbert Burns in the co-main event of UFC 264. If he wins, he could very well get a title shot due to the fact he’s the only fighter in the top-five that Usman hasn’t fought. If he does end up getting the title shot, “Wonderboy” knows there’s no chance the champ will strike with him. Instead, he’ll go back to the wrestler, grinding style that got him the title.
UFCmmanews.com

Quote: You Cannot Say Georges St-Pierre Is The WW GOAT Over Usman

As far as Kamaru Usman’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, is concerned, if the words “greatest welterweight of all time” are uttered, it had better be in reference to the sitting UFC welterweight champion. At this point, most debates regarding the greatest welterweight of all time will likely center around two men,...
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 264 predictions, preview, and analysis

With the score tied one apiece, top-ranked lightweight contenders Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor will meet for a third and final time atop the UFC 264 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (July 10, 2021) inside the jam-packed T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The winner moves on to fight current lightweight titleholder Charles Oliveira (probably) while the loser heads back to the gate to see what’s worth keeping at 155 pounds.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 264: Referee Marc Goddard exonerates Gilbert Burns of alleged illegal punches in Stephen Thompson fight

Gilbert Burns landed (mostly) legal shots on Stephen Thompson in the final seconds of their UFC 264 fight — just ask referee Marc Goddard. The highly-ranked Welterweight contenders clashed in the co-main event of UFC 264: “Poirier vs. McGregor 3” inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this past weekend (Sat., July 10, 2021). Burns’ offense in the final few seconds of the fight had some fans calling foul play.
UFCcombatpress.com

Will Stephen Thompson Make a Statement at UFC 264?

While the eyes of the MMA world will be focused on Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier on Saturday evening, the UFC 264 co-headliner also provides quite the dose of intrigue. In that co-main event, Stephen ”Wonderboy” Thompson takes on Gilbert Burns. UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman does not have a deserving challenger at this time, therefore this weekend’s contest appears to be an opportunity for Thompson to stake his claim for a title shot.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Stephen Thompson ‘Excuse’ For UFC 264 Loss Leaks

UFC star Stephen Thompson suffered a defeat at the hands of Gilbert Burns at UFC 264. He admitted that things did not go according to him in the fight, but he is confident about getting back to the win ways. His excuse for losing was the ‘facing punching’ having him ‘dying.’
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Gilbert Burns wants rematch with Kamaru Usman, will fight Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards to get there

Gilbert Burns wants a rematch with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, and says will fight Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards to get there. Burns defeated Stephen Thompson at UFC 264 last weekend to bounce back into the win column following a knockout loss to Usman earlier this year at UFC 258. With the win over Thompson, Burns once again cemented himself as one of the elite welterweights in the sport, and following the fight, he called out Masvidal, Edwards, and Nate Diaz for fights.

Comments / 0

Community Policy