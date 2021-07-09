Cancel
Activision Takes Notice Of New Cheat Which Can Work On Consoles

By Saqib Mansoor
segmentnext.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivision is the first publisher to take notice of a new cheat which reportedly uses machine learning to enable aimbots and wallhacks on consoles. Earlier today, Activision began sending take-down notices to YouTube against all promotional videos uploaded by the cheat-maker for their rather worrying software which allows players to “auto-aim and lock onto enemies, auto-detect weapons for perfect recoil and auto-fire for precise headshots.”

