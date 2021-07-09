Activision Takes Notice Of New Cheat Which Can Work On Consoles

We here at MP1st would never condone cheating in any multiplayer game. If you want to cheat against AI opponents, or cheese your way through a single-player game, that’s your perogative. But ruining the fun for others? Nah, that’s not cool at all. While cheats for online shooters are usually found on PC, one cheat maker has announced that their “Computer Vision” software can “auto aim,” and “auto shot” enemies and will work on “any console.”