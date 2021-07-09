Cancel
Call of Duty: Warzone at 120Hz - has PS5 back-compat evolved?

By Face-off
Eurogamer.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recently released 120Hz update for Call of Duty: Warzone for PlayStation 5 users is a welcome boost - it doubles performance over the prior version of the game, doing so with no noticeable impact to image quality. More importantly, its release may well signify that Sony is beefing up its backwards compatible support for its latest console, bringing it closer into line with the kind of features available on Xbox Series consoles, when running code designed for last-gen machines.

