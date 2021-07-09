Call of Duty: Warzone at 120Hz - has PS5 back-compat evolved?

Call of Duty: Warzone is extremely popular in the battle royale genre. However, the various bugs, hackers, and cheats can ruin the experience. The developers have attempted to squash some bugs with recent patches. Although, it appears very little is getting done to combat hackers. From silent aim hacks to hackers changing their appearance, unfortunately you do not know if there is a cheater in your lobby until you come head to head with one. Now, a new hack has come to light involving UAV’s in Warzone.