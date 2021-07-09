Watch Dogs: Legion Bloodline is better for having proper characters again
Let me be clear up front and say that I don't think Watch Dogs: Legion, Ubi's hacktion-adventure game set in near-future cyber-London, is not fun. After all, who wouldn't enjoy zooming around on a big construction drone and taking screenshots of the nice neon hologram art? However, its standalone Bloodline DLC that came out this week is arguably too much fun. It makes regular Legion look very dull by comparison. And the reason for this is pretty simple: Bloodline lets you play as actual characters again.www.rockpapershotgun.com
