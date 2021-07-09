Watch Dogs: Legion Bloodline is better for having proper characters again

Watch Dogs: Legion was the final game I’ve played in the last console generation, and I really had a blast with it. Maybe it’s the fact that I started playing it right after a short trip to London, where the game’s action took place, that I enjoyed the game even more. Seeing the city and its busy streets recreated with such craftsmanship in Legion by the developers at Ubisoft was a sight to behold. Ubisoft has quite a reputation for making some of the best and most polished worlds in the business, and that’s probably the main reason I wanted to play this game. Now we’re at the first story expansion for the game with Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline, and the result is surprising. Just not in a great way.