Desert Hot Springs residents make a horrific discovery

Two Desert Hot Springs residents said they found two black bags in a wash near Wardman Dog Park with dead puppies.

Anthony Giannotti said he was resting in a shady area in the wash Thursday morning when he heard a thump. After checking to see what the noise could have been, he said he saw a puppy's face sticking out of one of two black bags.

Renee Blair, Giannotti's step-daughter, heard about Giannotti's encounter and said she went to check the other bag to make sure there weren't any alive dogs in either bag.

To her dismay, all Blair said she found were two puppies in one bag, and she believes the second one had two more.

Both residents have tried to call animal control and hope an investigation is opened on whoever abandoned the dead dogs.

Another Desert Hot Springs resident who spoke to News Channel 3 said this isn't the first time something like this has happened in the neighborhood. She claimed five years ago, she came across a small dead puppy in a crate, on a hot day.

Desert Hot Springs Police Chief confirms to News Channel 3 that two puppies were found and an investigation is underway.

A person who commits animal cruelty in California could serve up to three years in prison if found guilty.

