New Video: Dave – 'Clash (ft. Stormzy)'

thatgrapejuice.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll roads lead to July 16 for Dave, who’s gearing up to unleash his second studio album ‘We’re All Alone In This Together.’. And he’s wasting no time accelerating full speed. For, moments ago, the 23-year-old unwrapped the video for the LP’s lead single, ‘Clash’ featuring Stormzy. A heavy-hitter, the...

Stormzy
Music
defpen

Dave Drops “Clash” With Stormzy, Announces New Album

Dave is back and he’s on the road to his sophomore album, We’re All In This Together. To get things going, the London native connected with Stormzy for the project’s first single, “Clash.” Coming off of his critically acclaimed debut project, Dave is showing no signs of a sophomore slump.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Chip Returns Fire After Stormzy's Subliminals On "CLASH?"

You know how the rap game goes: there's a 24-hour timer ticking to respond to a diss track. It seems that the same goes for the world of grime where battle MCing remains the core of the culture. Chip might be one of the most versatile MCs in the UK scene but he's continuously shown that he's a grime MC, first and foremost. That aspect of his artistry popped out this weekend with a new single.
Music
Pitchfork

Dave and Storzmy Share New Song “Clash”: Listen

After teasing a collaboration on social media, Dave and Stormzy have shared a new song called “Clash.” It marks the first-ever joint track between the London artists, and features production from Kyle Evans. “Clash” appears on the tracklist of Dave’s forthcoming studio album We’re All Alone In This Together, out July 23. Watch the “Clash” video below.
Musichypebeast.com

Dave and Stormzy Team up for New Song "Clash"

Dave has enlisted Stormzy for an appearance on his newest track, “Clash.”. Produced by Kyle Evans and Luke Grieve, the new single marks Dave’s third solo release of the year following “Titanium” and “Mercury,” while this is Stormzy’s third track appearance of 2021. “Clash” serves as the lead single of Dave’s third studio album We’re All Alone In This Together, which was announced just earlier this week.
Music
Pitchfork

Listen to Dave’s “Clash” [ft. Stormzy]: The Ones

Grand returns are the perfect remedies for lengthy breaks, and Dave provides one on his latest single, “Clash,” with Stormzy. Carried by repetitive, haunting piano, the British rappers step through the curtain with egotistic proclamations that flex their respective riches. “I'm so close to my pension, my left wrist is sixty-one,” Dave raps slyly before the 27-year-old Stormzy matches his energy saying, “Rollies, got twenty-one, I been lit since twenty-one.” Elsewhere, the pair send sharp attacks to their competition, with Dave taking an indirect approach as opposed to Stormzy, who makes several references to his long-standing beef with British rapper, Chip. With Dave’s second album, We’re All Alone In This Together, locked in for a July 23 release, “Clash” is the perfect track to seize our attention for what’s next.
Musicofficialcharts.com

Dave and Stormzy's Clash flies straight to Number 1 on the Official Trending Chart

Dave scores the UK’s biggest trending song with his highly-anticipated Stormzy collaboration Clash. Set to land straight in as this week’s highest new entry on the Official Singles Chart – at Number 4 on the latest Official Chart Update – if the collab stays on track it will mark Dave’s eighth UK Top 10 single and Stormzy’s 12th.
Worldthatgrapejuice.net

Wizkid Sets November Date For London Comeback On ‘Made In Lagos Tour’

Wizkid is set to make a major stop on his ‘Made In Lagos Tour.’. Because fresh from announcing US dates for the hotly anticipated trek, it’s been confirmed that he’ll be top-billing a show at London’s The O2 Arena – as part of The O2’s Welcome Back Show series which comprises a diverse lineup of headline artists performing to full capacity crowds.
TennisNME

Chip responds to Stormzy’s subliminal ‘Clash’ diss with new track

Chip has shared a new track called ‘Clash?’ which hears the Tottenham MC take aim at Stormzy. It comes after Dave released new track ‘Clash’ earlier today (July 9), on which Stormzy appears to subliminally diss Chip, who he’s been locked in a feud with since last year. “Burned that...
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

The Weeknd Teases New Album: “Really Proud Of This One”

The Weeknd is revving up the hype machine for his brand new album. Still basking in the success of his recent ‘After Hours’ campaign, the Pop superstar has made no secret of the fact he is cooking up the follow-up to the 2020 set. And while he’s been somewhat mum...
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Harry Styles Announces Rescheduled U.S. Tour Dates / Teases New Music

Harry Styles is staying busy. For, the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer has just unveiled the rescheduled tour dates for his ‘Love On Tour’ and has teased new music in the process. Full story below…. Taking to Twitter, Styles shared the new dates for his tour, which beings in September and wraps...
Musicnextmosh.com

Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! post new song “Complete You” (ft. AJ Perdomo)

Share the post "Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! post new song “Complete You” (ft. AJ Perdomo)" French post-hardcore band Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! have premiered their new song “Complete You,” which features AJ Perdomo of The Dangerous Summer. The track appears on the band’s new album ‘Gone Are The Good Days,’ which arrives on July 30th through Fearless Records (pre-order).
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Willow & Tierra Whack Take A Moment To Breathe On "XTRA"

On Willow's fourth studio album, the young musician and Red Table Talk host went full-on punk with an eleven-track effort that features rock and pop-punk acts such as Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne, and Cherry Glazerr. Of everyone who appears on lately I feel EVERYTHING, however, no feature was more surprising than Tierra Whack.
Music
Pitchfork

“Feel Nothing” (ft. Sleaford Mods)

Resistance is psychosomatic. It’s the anticipation of action you find yourself unable to complete; knowing you can, knowing you won’t. “Resistance by definition is self-sabotage,” writes Steven Pressfield in his classic resistance-breaking guide The War of Art, a book I’ve resisted for years. Something is difficult. Nothing is easy. “Feel...
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Wave Break Returns With New Single and Music Video “Chemical Burn”

NEW JERSEY, USA | JULY 16th, 2021 – Alternative rock outfit Wave Break have released their new single “Chemical Burn,” available on all digital platforms NOW. A powerful introduction to their new EP cycle, “Chemical Burn” finds Wave Break in a raw, vulnerable place – all influenced by founder and lead vocalist Kelly Barber. Her gritty approach to the alt-rock spectrum is fresh, seasoned, and authentic – and “Chemical Burn” puts Wave Break on a high platform. Although yet to be announced, Wave Break’s new EP, and its introductory single, are unavoidable rock ear candy. About the single, lead vocalist Kelly Barber states:
Musicwmfe.org

Our Songs Of Summer 2021

“Song of the Summer” may be an unofficial title — it’s not as if there’s a governing board somewhere that makes a formal determination — but when you think of summers past, you know one when you hear it. It’s the song you couldn’t escape; the song that poured out of every open window and loudspeaker for months on end.
CelebritiesClash

Dave And Stormzy (Almost) Stole The Show Last Night

Dave and Stormzy helped build the hype ahead of England's victory last night (July 7th). The two linked up for a pre-match video, discussing past disappointments, and emphasising the belief prevalent in the current squad. It makes for an oddly moving watch - and the nation agreed, with social media...

