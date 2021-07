As of June, New Hampshire had 2,690 all-electric light-duty vehicles registered out of a total about 480,000 vehicles, or about half of one percent, according to the U.S. Dept. of Energy. Maine was at the same level – 1,920 out of about 380,000 vehicles – while Vermont (2,230 out of about 210,000) and Massachusetts (21,000 EVs out of 2.1 million) were at one percent.