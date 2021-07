The team of experts at Scott's Cheap Flights has once again crunched the numbers to find out which U.S. airports offer the most frequent flight deals. It recently looked at metro areas with a population of at least 300,000 people and collected data on how many deals to those cities were sent to Scott’s Cheap Flights Premium members during the first six months of 2021. In addition to the number of deals, it factored in the average price and the number of departure cities that received deals to that destination. Here's a look at the 10 airports that fared the best.