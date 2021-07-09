Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Making a Murderer’ Star Steven Avery Reacts From Prison Following the Death of His Mother Dolores

By Samantha Ibrahim
Posted by 
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PwVlB_0as4KOc800
Netflix/YouTube

Making A Murderer star Steven Avery‘s mother, Dolores, died on July 8 at the age of 83 following a battle with dementia. He reacted to the sad news from his residence at the Waupun Correctional Institution in Wisconsin.

Steven, who turned 59 on July 9, told TMZ, “Losing my parents before I got out has always been my worst nightmare. Now it has happened. I worry my Dad will not live to see me as a free man. Today I lost the person I most wanted to take care of and give a better life when I am freed. I cannot put in words the pain of losing my mom.”

His lawyer, Kathleen Zellner, confirmed the death of Dolores on Twitter. “Fate dealt another cruel blow to Steven Avery today, right before his birthday tomorrow. His mother Dolores Avery passed away at 6.50am,” she wrote. “He needs your support now more than ever.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vXAEW_0as4KOc800
Netflix/YouTube

She also included Steven’s mailing address at the correctional facility.

Steven’s brother, Earl, revealed to TMZ that Dolores was held in hospice care for three weeks before her death. He added that the last time she spoke to Steven was about eight months ago.

In 2005, Steven and his nephew, Brendon Dassey, were convicted of killing photographer Teresa Halbach. Her remains were found in a fire pit on the Avery family property. Steven was ultimately convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2007. Brendon was given life in prison with the possibility of parole in 41 years.

Steven has always maintained his innocence and his case was explored in the 2015 Netflix docuseries. Dolores was featured on the show and also always claimed her son was an innocent man.

Kathleen took Steven’s case in 2016 and claimed he had his rights violated due to the police having gathered evidence that went beyond their search warrant.

The attorney has also said she now has more witnesses that should grant Steven a new trial. She spoke to the appeals court to put Steven’s most recent appeal on hold. Kathleen stated that his case should be transferred to a circuit court in order to hear the testimonies of the new witnesses.

Comments / 0

In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

32
Followers
1K+
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Avery
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Making A Murderer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAhotnewhiphop.com

Adult Film Star Dahlia Sky Passes Away From "Potential Suicide": Report

The adult film industry is mourning the tragic loss of one of its stars. Dahlia Sky was just a month shy of her 32nd birthday when on June 30, she was found dead inside of her vehicle in Los Angeles. There have been speculative reports regarding her cause of death, but the New York Post claims that police are investigating Sky as a "potential suicide."
CelebritiesPopculture

Why Casey Anthony Hasn't Spoken to Brother Lee Since Trial

Casey Anthony and her immediate family don't have the warmest relationship. It turns out that a murder trial and allegations of molestation will drive a wedge through a family. But one member rarely mentioned when Anthony hits the headlines is her brother, Lee Anthony. According to InTouch Weekly, Anthony and...
CelebritiesPopculture

Casey Anthony Reportedly Refuses to Reveal One Detail About Late Daughter Caylee

More than a decade after her remains were discovered near her family's home five months after her disappearance, one question still remains: who was Caylee Anthony's father? After her mother was charged with her murder, numerous details regarding Casey Anthony's life surfaced, though she never revealed who the father of her 2-year-old daughter was. That secret, according to one source, is one Anthony plans to take to the grave.
RelationshipsRadar Online.com

Michael Strahan Back In Court Fighting His Ex-Wife Jean In Divorce, Weeks After She Was Arrested For Violating Protective Order Taken Out By Her Girlfriend

Michael Strahan's ex-wife Jean is back in court demanding the television host cough up more money to her as part of their neverending divorce. According to court records obtained by Radar, lawyers representing Jean are asking the court to award her attorney fees from her ex. Article continues below advertisement.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Are Split Over Amanda Rollins, Call Her Insensitive

Are you a fan of Law & Order: SVU? Chances are you are if you’re reading this article. So, what are your thoughts on detective Amanda Rollins?. Before we dive in too far, let’s just say that most fans of the show seem to be split on this topic. But there is a growing portion who find Rollins character to be “insensitive.” That feeling was highlighted by loyal fans of the show who were discussing it on Reddit. A user who goes by the name u/ramrez97 said they “cannot stand” Rollins.
Public SafetyBBC

Escaping a serial killer - and moving on

In 2002, 15-year-old Kara Chamberlain was kidnapped at gunpoint, held for 18 hours, drugged and assaulted. After her escape, police discovered her kidnapper had been involved in the murder of at least three other people in Virginia, US. Now a mum-of-two and a public speaker with a career in law...
CelebritiesFox News

'Bad Girls Club star Whitney Collings' cause of death revealed

The cause of death of Whitney Collings, who appeared in Season 3 of "Bad Girls Club," has been released. Collings, who died in December 2020 at age 33, died of acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, cocaine, alcohol and clonazepam, according to TMZ. The manner of death was...
Posted by
Ryan Fan

This Moroccan Serial Killer Was Walled to Death

In Morrocco, 1906 presented a particular gruesome news story: a Moroccan man had killed over 36 women. His name was Hadj Mohammed Mesfewi. Mesfewi’s case was so notorious it drew international attention. Multiple newspapers in the United States caught wind of the sensational story.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Pulls Lil Durk & Girlfriend 'Gangsta' Cards Following Violent Home Shootout

Lil Durk and his girlfriend India Cox were reportedly involved in a violent shootout at the Chicago rapper’s Georgia home earlier this week. According to TMZ, multiple people broke into Durk’s house around 5 a.m. on Sunday (July 11) and shots were exchanged. Although both Durk and Cox escaped without injury, the event would presumably be enough to shake anybody up.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Blue Bloods' and 'Law & Order: SVU' Actor Indicted for Murder

Actor Isaiah stokes was indicted for murder on Friday, according to a report by The New York Post. Stokes is best known for appearances on Law & Order: SVU, Blue Bloods and Boardwalk Empire, but now he may be living a crime story himself. Prosecutors say Stokes shot another man in broad daylight back in February.

Comments / 0

Community Policy