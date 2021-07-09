City of Jacksonville Seeks Public Input On 5-Year Housing Plan

Residents can participate in the development of Jacksonville’s 2021-2025 Consolidated Plan in three ways: Taking an online survey on the city’s website, attending a virtual meeting Friday at 10 a.m., or going to a public hearing at the Legends Center at 5130 Soutel Dr. on the Northside at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 2.

The website is located at: https://www.coj.net/departments/neighborhoods/housing-and-community-development/consolidated-plan

The community survey can be accessed at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/COJ-Community-2021

The city must send its consolidated plan to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development by Aug. 15 in order to qualify for several federal grants and programs, such as the Community Development Block Grant, the Housing Opportunities for People with AIDS program, and the HOME investment Partnership Program.

Residents are asked to provide insight on community priorities to direct how the city intends to use funding. Residents are also encouraged to provide demographic information such as ZIP code, household income and age.

Survey questions ask about what matters most to residents, listing affordable housing; demolition and clearance; economic development; public improvements; public facilities; and public services as options. Community concerns such as more sidewalks, better sewage systems, energy efficient housing, small business grants, libraries, homeless shelters, etc, all fall under one of the six categories. The city also asks residents to provide feedback on any issue that doesn’t fall under the six categories that impacts “low-to-moderate income areas” of Jacksonville.

Source: WJCT News

