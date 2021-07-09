People on the Move
Senior Vice President and Regional Manager of Commercial Real Estate at UMB Bank. Clay Phillips serves as senior vice president and regional manager of commercial real estate, expanding UMB’s commercial real estate marketing efforts in Texas and Oklahoma. In his role, Clay manages the Texas real estate team and is focused on enhancing relationships with real estate developers and owners. In 2016, Clay was the vice president of commercial real estate at UMB and has more than 15 years of experience in the financial services industry.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0