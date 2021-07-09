People on the Move

Commercial real estate has many moving parts – parts that need to move in unison to ensure that functions such as purchasing, renovation, move-in, leasing, and management are handled efficiently. While there are countless vendors that can help commercial real estate property managers, owners, and developers handle these tasks, ensuring that liability and risk are managed properly is a key challenge. Jones is a vendor marketplace and liability management platform designed for the commercial real estate industry to handle the process of selecting, working with, and maintaining relationships with suppliers. These vendors play a pivotal role in servicing a building and Jones makes the process of managing risk and vendor selection seamless by leveraging technology to streamline the vendor approval process, cutting the process from an average of 12 days to 2.5 days. Clients include leading commercial real estate organizations like Rudin Management, JLL, and Sage.