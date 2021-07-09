Cancel
Rhonda Fenner

bizjournals
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior Vice President, Operations Transformation at AmeriLife. Rhonda Fenner joins AmeriLife as senior vice president, Operations Transformation. In this role, Fenner will collaborate with AmeriLife’s TPA and Agent Services functions to identify and implement core process improvements. She will also put into action improvements in agent onboarding and service experiences. Fenner brings over 30 years of experience in the financial industry and most recently served as senior vice president of Financial Operations and Human Resources at CURevl.

