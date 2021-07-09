Cancel
A century of trauma at U.S. boarding schools for Native American children

By Erin Blakemore
nationalgeographic.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederally funded schools used abusive tactics to strip children of their culture and inspired a similar program in Canada. A new initiative aims to reckon with that past. Zitkála-Šá was eight years old when the missionaries came. Lured from the South Dakota Yankton Indian Reservation with promises of adventure, comfort, and an education, in 1884 the girl went willingly to Wabash, Indiana, to attend a Quaker-run boarding school dedicated to training Native American children.

www.nationalgeographic.com

