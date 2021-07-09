Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

NIST uses method to understand the molecular underpinnings of a disease affecting corals

EurekAlert
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Coral reefs are a favorite spot for scuba divers and are among the world's most diverse ecosystems. For example, the Hawaiian coral reefs, known as the "rainforests of the sea," host over 7,000 species of marine animals, fishes, birds and plants. But coral reefs are facing serious threats, including a number of diseases that have been linked to human activity.

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coral Disease#Nist#Coral Reefs#Nist#Hawaiian#The U S Geological Survey#Usgs#Noaa#Ga#Porites
Related
Agriculturenanowerk.com

Researchers use multivalent gold nanoparticles to develop efficient molecular probe

(Nanowerk News) Cells play a precise game of telephone, sending messages to each other that trigger actions further on. With clear signaling, the cells achieve their goals. In disease, however, the signals break up and result in confused messaging and unintended consequences. To help parse out these signals and how they function in health -- and go awry in disease -- scientists tag proteins with labels they can follow as the proteins interact with the molecular world around them.
WildlifeScience Daily

Study finds genes role in immune response of Florida corals to rapidly spreading disease

University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine & Atmospheric Science. A new study led by scientists at the University of Miami (UM) Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science is the first to document what coral genes are doing in response to a disease that is rapidly killing corals throughout Florida and the Caribbean. The findings can help to better understand coral immune system as new diseases emerge as the ocean warm.
WildlifeNational Science Foundation (press release)

How landscape can affect disease transmission

Why animal behavior changes in proximity to human development. Under a concrete drainage culvert at the edge of a town in Botswana, a troop of banded mongoose is getting ready to leave its den. Moving from shade into light, the cat-sized animals scan the area for signs of danger and for opportunities to find something to eat in an increasingly crowded neighborhood.
Computersarxiv.org

Quantum-based Molecular Dynamics Simulations using Tensor Cores

Joshua Finkelstein, Justin S. Smith, Susan M. Mniszewski, Kipton Barros, Christian F. A. Negre, Emanuel H. Rubensson, Anders M. N. Niklasson. Tensor cores, along with tensor processing units, represent a new form of hardware acceleration specifically designed for deep neural network calculations in artificial intelligence applications. Tensor cores provide extraordinary computational speed and energy efficiency, but with the caveat that they were designed for tensor contractions (matrix-matrix multiplications) using only low-precision floating point operations. In spite of this, we demonstrate how tensor cores can be applied with high efficiency to the challenging and numerically sensitive problem of quantum-based Born-Oppenheimer molecular dynamics, which requires highly accurate electronic structure optimizations and conservative force evaluations. The interatomic forces are calculated on-the-fly from an electronic structure that is obtained from a generalized deep neural network, where the computational structure naturally takes advantage of the exceptional processing power of the tensor cores and allows for high performance in excess of 100 Tflops on the tensor cores of a single Nvidia A100 GPU. Stable molecular dynamics trajectories are generated using the framework of extended Lagrangian Born-Oppenheimer molecular dynamics, which combines computational efficiency with long-term stability, even when using approximate charge relaxations and force evaluations that are limited in accuracy by the numerically noisy conditions caused by the low precision tensor core floating-point operations. A canonical ensemble simulation scheme is also presented, where the additional numerical noise in the calculated forces is absorbed into a Langevin-like dynamics.
rdworldonline.com

Researcher’s $2.1M grant renewal will further our understanding of how diseases develop

A Virginia Commonwealth University engineering professor has received a $2,093,541 grant renewal from the National Institutes of Health for his research into how mechanical forces regulate cellular processes, which is key to understanding the development and progression of disease. Daniel E. Conway, Ph.D., the Inez A. Caudill Junior Professor in...
MedicalXpress

Researchers use prenatal editing in preclinical model to correct lysosomal storage disease

Adding to the growing body of literature demonstrating the feasibility of correcting lethal genetic diseases before birth, researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have used DNA base editing in a prenatal mouse model to correct a lysosomal storage disease known as Hurler syndrome. Using an adenine base editor delivered in an adeno-associated viral vector, the researchers corrected the single base mutation responsible for the condition, which begins before birth and affects multiple organs, with the potential to cause death in childhood if untreated.
Nature.com

Understanding the effect of smoking and drinking behavior on Parkinson's disease risk: a Mendelian randomization study

Previous observational studies have identified correlations between Parkinson’s disease (PD) risk and lifestyle factors. However, whether or not those associations are causal remains unclear. To infer causality between PD risk and smoking or alcohol intake, we conducted a two-sample Mendelian randomization study using genome-wide association study summary statistics from the GWAS & Sequencing Consortium of Alcohol and Nicotine use study (1.2 million participants) and the latest meta-analysis from the International Parkinson’s Disease Genomics Consortium (37,688 PD cases and 18,618 proxy-cases). We performed sensitivity analyses, including testing for pleiotropy with MR-Egger and MR-PRESSO, and multivariable MR modeling to account for the genetic effects of competing substance use traits on PD risk. Our results revealed causal associations of alcohol intake (OR 0.79; 95% CI 0.65–0.96; p = 0.021) and smoking continuation (which compares current vs. former smokers) (OR 0.64; 95% CI 0.46–0.89; p = 0.008) with lower PD risk. Multivariable MR analyses showed that the causal association between drinks per week and PD is unlikely due to confounding by smoking behavior. Finally, frailty analyses suggested that the causal effects of both alcohol intake and smoking continuation on PD risk estimated from MR analysis are not explained by the presence of survival bias alone. Our findings support the role of smoking as a protective factor against PD, but only when comparing current vs. former smokers. Similarly, increased alcohol intake had a protective effect over PD risk, with the alcohol dehydrogenase 1B (ADH1B) locus as a potential candidate for further investigation of the mechanisms underlying this association.
ScienceEurekAlert

Nitrogen-producing process of anammox bacterium finally uncovered

After years of research, the molecular structure of the enzyme responsible for a large part of the global nitrate and nitrogen production by bacteria has finally been uncovered. The anammox bacterium and other bacteria use this enzyme to convert toxic nitrite into nitrate. Now that the working of the enzyme has become clear, new possibilities have opened for the improved deployment of the anammox bacterium for power generation from wastewater and for the production of rocket fuel. Researchers from Radboud University and the Max Planck Institutes in Heidelberg and Frankfurt published a paper on the subject in Nature Microbiology today.
WildlifeEurekAlert

Mammalian-like hippocampal activity in a food-caching songbird

American Association for the Advancement of Science. Tufted titmice - tiny songbirds with exceptional memories - process spatial memory using mammalian-like neural mechanisms, researchers report. Food-caching birds like the tufted titmouse are extreme memory specialists and can remember the precise locations of thousands of hidden food stores in the environment. Because of this, they are often regarded as a textbook model of spatial memory and an iconic example of higher cognition in animals. Although spatial memory is observed widely among vertebrates, the hippocampus-like brain regions responsible for it are anatomically distinct between vertebrate clades. As a result, it's been widely assumed that non-mammals use fundamentally different neural mechanisms for memory. Using electrophysical recordings from freely behaving birds, Hannah Payne and colleagues analyzed neuronal activity in the hippocampus homolog of the tufted titmouse and zebra finch - bird species that do, and do not display food-caching behavior, respectively. Payne et al. found mammalian-like neural activity in the titmouse hippocampus, including sharp-wave ripples and anatomically organized place cells. However, compared to titmice, spatial activity was weaker and less abundant in the non-food-caching zebra finches. The findings suggest that neural mechanisms underlying spatial memory are similar between birds and mammals and conserved across widely divergent hippocampal brain circuits.
ScienceAPS physics

Adaptive filtering of projective quantum measurements using discrete stochastic methods

Adaptive filtering is a powerful class of control theoretic concepts useful in extracting information from noisy data sets or performing forward prediction in time for a dynamic system. The broad utilization of the associated algorithms makes them attractive targets for similar problems in the quantum domain. To date, however, the construction of adaptive filters for quantum systems has typically been carried out in terms of stochastic differential equations for weak, continuous quantum measurements, as used in linear quantum systems such as optical cavities. Discretized measurement models are not as easily treated in this framework, but are frequently employed in quantum information systems leveraging projective measurements. This paper presents a detailed analysis of several technical innovations that enable classical filtering of discrete projective measurements, useful for adaptively learning system dynamics, noise properties, or hardware performance variations in classically correlated measurement data from quantum devices. In previous work we studied a specific case of this framework, in which noise and calibration errors on qubit arrays could be efficiently characterized in space; here, we present a generalized analysis of filtering in quantum systems and demonstrate that the traditional convergence properties of nonlinear classical filtering hold using single-shot projective measurements. These results are important early demonstrations indicating that a range of concepts and techniques from classical nonlinear filtering theory may be applied to the characterization of quantum systems involving discretized projective measurements, paving the way for broader adoption of control theoretic techniques in quantum technology.
technologynetworks.com

Mass Spectrometry a Key Tool in Understanding Huntington's Disease

Mass spectrometry has emerged as an important analytical tool for gaining a better understanding of mechanisms underlying Huntington’s disease (HD), alongside the increased availability of cell and animal models of the disease. This review, published in the Journal of Huntington’s Disease, brings together and recaps data from major published mass spectrometry studies undertaken in HD research over the last 20 years, identifying important changes that occur in HD. The authors encourage researchers to make greater use of these studies to accelerate the development of new treatments.
Medical ScienceEurekAlert

A rapid method to quantify antibodies against SARS-CoV-2

Scientists have developed a rapid, highly accurate test to detect antibodies against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 in human serum, opening a new avenue for understanding the full extent of the pandemic and evaluating the effectiveness of vaccines. In the 18 months since the emergence of Covid-19 pandemic, great strides...
docwirenews.com

Extending the timescale of molecular simulations by using time-temperature superposition: rheology of ionic liquids

Soft Matter. 2021 Jul 16. doi: 10.1039/d1sm00701g. Online ahead of print. Molecular dynamics simulations are used to determine the temperature dependence of the dynamic and rheological properties of a model imidazolium-based ionic liquid (IL). The simulation results for the volumetric properties of the IL are in good agreement with the experimental results. The temperature dependence of the diffusion coefficient of anions and cations follows the Vogel-Fulcher-Tammann equation over the range of the temperatures studied. The shear viscosity of the IL shows a Newtonian plateau at low shear rates and shear-thinning behavior at high shear rates. The dynamic modulus values indicate that the IL behaves like a viscous liquid at high temperatures and low frequencies, while its viscoelastic response becomes similar to that of an elastic solid at low temperatures and high frequencies. Using the time-temperature superposition (TTS) principle, the dynamic moduli, shear viscosity, and mean squared displacement of cations and anions in the diffusive regime can be collapsed onto master curves by applying a single set of shift factors. Due to the large mismatch in the timescale investigated by the atomistically detailed simulations and experiments, the glass transition temperature predicted in simulations shifts to higher values. When this timescale mismatch is accounted for by using appropriate shift factors, the master curves of the dynamic moduli obtained in simulations closely match those obtained in experiments. This result demonstrates the exciting ability of TTS to overcome the large timescale disparity between simulations and experiments which will enable the use of molecular simulations for quantitatively predicting the rheological property values at frequencies of practical interest.
ScienceEurekAlert

Silicon in drinking water caused irreversible lung pathologies in rodents

Bone density, skin and hair health, and the mobility of joints depend to a great extent on the microelement of silicon. We mostly get it with food, but silicon is also consumed with some biologically active additives that promise beauty, longevity, and youth. The element can also be found in drinking water of a natural origin: usually, it is included in the compound of sodium salt and metasiliconic acid. However, in the case of microelements, one should be extremely careful: a deficiency could lead to diseases, but an overdose could bring negative effects too.
NIH Director's Blog

Science Update: NIH-Funded Data Resource Advances Understanding of Diseases Identified by Newborn Screening

A data resource established with funding from the National Institutes of Health is helping advance research to understand and improve health outcomes for babies with rare genetic diseases identified by newborn screening. Researchers from the Newborn Screening Translational Research Network (NBSTRN), funded by NIH’s Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, describe the development and capabilities of the Longitudinal Pediatric Data Resource (LPDR) in a recent special issue.
ScienceEurekAlert

Noninvasive, label-free optical method visualizes deep, cellular brain disease in vivo

Light Publishing Center, Changchun Institute of Optics, Fine Mechanics And Physics, CAS. Central nervous system (CNS) diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) manifest early at the microscopic (i.e. cellular) level, deep in the brain. Yet, optical microscopes that can see cells in the living brain are superficial or invasive. Whole brain imaging techniques such as magnetic resonance imaging are deep and non-invasive, but lack cellular resolution.
Science Now

Using viral load to model disease dynamics

Assays for detecting pathogens are used primarily to diagnose infections. Epidemiologists accumulate results from these tests in time series of case reports to conduct disease surveillance, a cornerstone of public health. During the COVID-19 pandemic, these data have been presented on dashboards of health agencies and media outlets all over the world. The shortcomings of these data have also become apparent: Trends can be misleading when demand for testing changes, when testing becomes more available, or when more (or less) accurate tests are rolled out. Time series of case counts are also a major simplification of the raw data used to generate them; modern diagnostics offer more than binary (positive or negative) results—they also estimate viral load, which can indicate the stage of infection. On page 299 of this issue, Hay et al. (1) develop an approach that uses aggregated viral load data to monitor epidemics more accurately than simple case series.
WildlifeEurekAlert

Newly discovered role for CTP in ensuring faithful cell division in bacteria

To grow and multiply efficiently, bacteria must coordinate cell division with chromosome segregation. Crucial to this process in the bacterium Bacillus subtilis (commonly found in soil and the guts of humans and ruminants) is a protein called Nucleoid Occlusion Factor or Noc. Noc binds to particular binding sites on the...
ChemistryEurekAlert

RUDN University chemists propose a one-step synthesis of substances for medicine

The RUDN University chemists have discovered a reaction for the synthesis of acetimidamides, heterocyclic compounds with biological activity that can be used for the synthesis of hormones, anti-inflammatory and other medical drugs. The reaction goes in one step with an efficiency of up to 96%. The results are published in the journal Molecules.

Comments / 0

Community Policy