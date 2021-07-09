Miller-Meeks praises Iowa Republicans for election law changes

Why would any American politician choose to shorten the voting period in any state? Why would the Republican Party want a law limiting ballot drop boxes to one per county? Why prevent county auditors from mailing ballot requests to everyone? Why prevent your ballot being mailed to you until mid-October? These and more burdensome rules are now the law in Iowa. Marianette Miller-Meeks supports that decision based on recent statements. She is also fundraising on that law which means she is campaigning for 2022 in full support of voter disenfranchisement.