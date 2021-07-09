Cancel
Miller-Meeks praises Iowa Republicans for election law changes

(Radio Iowa) – Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks is hailing a new state law that shortened Iowa’s early voting period and shaved an hour off Election Day voting. The law reduced county auditors’ authority to make some election-related decisions and limits who can handle absentee ballots. “Thank goodness Iowa changed election law or updated and modernized their election law both in 2019 and in 2020 and in 2021,” Miller-Meeks said. “And you’ve done the right things.”

Why would any American politician choose to shorten the voting period in any state? Why would the Republican Party want a law limiting ballot drop boxes to one per county? Why prevent county auditors from mailing ballot requests to everyone? Why prevent your ballot being mailed to you until mid-October? These and more burdensome rules are now the law in Iowa. Marianette Miller-Meeks supports that decision based on recent statements. She is also fundraising on that law which means she is campaigning for 2022 in full support of voter disenfranchisement.
