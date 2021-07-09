Miller-Meeks praises Iowa Republicans for election law changes
(Radio Iowa) – Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks is hailing a new state law that shortened Iowa’s early voting period and shaved an hour off Election Day voting. The law reduced county auditors’ authority to make some election-related decisions and limits who can handle absentee ballots. “Thank goodness Iowa changed election law or updated and modernized their election law both in 2019 and in 2020 and in 2021,” Miller-Meeks said. “And you’ve done the right things.”www.kjan.com
