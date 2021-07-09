Tropical Storm Elsa hits rain-battered area in north-central Connecticut

Vernon Police block both sides of Taylor Street after a tree fell Wednesday during another round of thunderstorms. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer) JIM MICHAUD

Local town and emergency officials spent much of Wednesday and Thursday preparing for Tropical Storm Elsa as it roared up the coast to New England, preparing for the worst after suffering two straight days of severe thunderstorm damage that felled trees and power lines in the area.

On Thursday, the town of South Windsor declared a state of emergency ahead of Elsa’s arrival into Connecticut.

In an email to town residents, Town Manager Michael Maniscalco wrote that the declaration was made due to the damage sustained from other recent storms and the potential impact of the tropical storm.

“Over the last 48 hours, the town’s public works crew, fire department, and police department have responded to over 125 trouble spots within” South Windsor, Maniscalco wrote. “We are expecting over the next 48 hours to see additional rain, causing possible flooding and the possibility of more fallen trees.”

Declaring a state of emergency allows the town to access federal funds to help in their response to the storm, and mobilizes the town’s resources to help protect residents and property, Maniscalco wrote.

With Elsa rolling into Connecticut early this morning, the primary concern is heavy rain into the evening, Torry Gaucher, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said. A flash flood watch is in effect until 4 p.m. today.

The north-central area of the state is expected to get between 2 and 4 inches of rain by midnight today.

Extreme winds are not as much of a concern, but some towns might experience gusts between 20 and 25 mph throughout the day, Gaucher said.

As of 8:30 a.m. today, most of north-central Connecticut still had power despite the heavy band of rain that had moved into the region. Eversource’s outage map reported 50 Manchester customers, 17 Windsor customers, and fewer than 2 customers in Vernon without power.

That is likely to change over the course of the tropical storm, however.

South Windsor police Sgt. Mark Cleverdon suggested resident stay home if at all possible during the tropical storm due to the potential of severe flooding, and call police or the Fire Department if they observe any hazards, particularly downed power lines.

“The potential for wind is lower here than in other parts of the state, but if trees or power lines are down, we suggest residents stay away,” he added.

Severe thunderstorms tore through the state Tuesday and Wednesday, downing power lines, flooding streets, and causing trees to block roads and fall on houses in South Windsor and in Enfield.

No injuries were reported, and despite the damage in Enfield, officials there reported today that it’s unlikely they would declare a state of emergency, as damage had been mild the past two days.

Enfield fire Capt. Don Ellis said the neighborhoods of North Thompsonville and Thompsonville experienced the worst damage in town.

Manchester Deputy General Manager Steve Stephanou said early today that his town also hadn’t declared a state of emergency for the storms this week.

“At this point we don’t think it’s necessary,” Stephanou said.

Stephanou said that there were some power outages during the thunderstorms over the past few days, but not many as of this morning. He said that while Elsa will bring heavy rain, the winds don’t seem to be as strong as the storms earlier this week. He said the town hasn’t faced some of the damage neighboring towns have seen.

“If it does change, we’ll be prepared,” Stephanou said.

Maniscalco suggested that residents ensure their mobile devices are charged so that they can receive emergency information through reverse 911 calls and other official channels, such as the town’s website and social media.

Journal Inquirer staff writers Joe Chaisson, Skyler Frazer, and Joseph Villanova contributed to this story.