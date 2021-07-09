Cancel
Presidential Election

Poll: 56 percent say further measures need to be taken to protect against the Delta variant

The Hill
 9 days ago

A majority of voters said further measures need to be taken to protect Americans from the Delta variant, a new Hill-HarrisX poll finds.

Fifty-six percent of registered voters in the July 2-3 survey said the U.S. has not vaccinated enough people to protect against the Delta variant of COVID-19 and further measures need to be taken to prevent another rise in cases.

By contrast, 44 percent said the U.S. has done enough to prevent a surge.

A majority of voters across party lines said further measures need to be taken to prevent a rise in case amid the spread of the Delta variant.

Fifty-nine percent of Democrats said further measures need to be taken along with 56 percent of independents and 52 percent of Republicans.

The survey comes as the Delta variant has become the dominant strain in the country, accounting for more than half of new COVID-19 cases, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Tuesday, President Biden outlined a path forward for getting more of the country vaccinated against the coronavirus after failing to meet his goal for the Fourth of July.

The most recent Hill-HarrisX poll was conducted online among 926 registered voters. It has a margin of error of 3.22 percentage points.

Gabriela Schulte

