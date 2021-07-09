Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff & St. Vincent Get Co-Writer Credits on Olivia Rodrigo's 'Deja Vu'

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaylor Swift, Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent have been given co-writer credits on Olivia Rodrigo's song "Deja Vu" after the "Drivers License" singer spoke about how influential Tay's "Cruel Summer" bridge was on the song. A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Billboard on Friday (July 9) that...

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Zane Lowe
Person
Jack Antonoff
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Vincent#Tidal#The High School Musical#Mtv#Instagram Story#Swift Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicThe Review

A sweet review of Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR”

At only 18 years old, Olivia Rodrigo is taking over the world. In addition to the endless buzz on social media, her 11-track debut album, “SOUR,” is breaking records. Every song on it is on The Billboard Hot 100 chart, with eight of her songs in the top ten on June 5, earning her Taylor Swift’s former record for “Most songs in the top 10 at one time by a woman.”
MusicBBC

Olivia Rodrigo's has highest selling song and album this year

In 2021 one star has been the queen of the charts - Olivia Rodrigo!. She's acted in High School Musical since 2019 but first came to many people's attention as a star with the release of her song Driver's License, in January this year. The single has had more than...
MusicForbes

Meet Olivia Rodrigo, Pop’s New Princess

Olivia Rodrigo keeps making pop-music history in 2021: The 18-year-old Disney star is proving to be the genre’s most promising—and record-breaking—new performer. After gaining fame on Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Rodrigo launched onto the music scene with the release of her first single in January 2021.
MusicVulture

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘good 4 u’ Continues a Distinct Emo Tradition

“Teenage women have completely remade the landscape of Top 40 pop in the last 15 years.”. Olivia Rodrigo’s summer breakup anthem, “good 4 u,” is filled with the kind of ebullient angst that makes us want to spontaneously dance around our house and belt out the lyrics with abandon. Whether it’s the creeping baseline that pulls us in or the cathartic release of the chorus, we can’t get enough of this track. And we’re not alone, it seems. The song debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s “The Hot 100” and, like its predecessor “drivers license,” has fueled and been fueled by viral TikTok memes that helped solidify the song’s position among 2021’s summer jams.
Celebritieswxerfm.com

Is Olivia Rodrigo’s TV job preventing her from touring?

Olivia Rodrigo may be one of the biggest pop stars on the planet right now, but it may be a while before you see her on tour. Industry sources tell Billboard that Olivia’s TV commitments on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are preventing her from hitting the road and performing her songs live. The show is currently in its second season and could potentially be renewed for a third.
CelebritiesNYLON

Olivia Rodrigo Officially Confirms "Deja Vu" Was Inspired By "Cruel Summer"

It’s widely known that Olivia Rodrigo was heavily inspired by Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” while making “Deja Vu.” As she explains in an episode of Rolling Stone’s The Breakdown: “I love ‘Cruel Summer.’ That’s one of my favorite songs ever. I love the yell-y vocal in it, the harmonized yells she does. I feel like they’re super electric and moving, so I wanted to do something like that.”
CelebritiesFrankfort Times

Olivia Rodrigo's face mask breakouts

Olivia Rodrigo has suffered from bad breakouts since wearing face masks. The 'good 4 u' hitmaker has revealed she had a bout of dermatitis and believes it's down to having to wear protective face coverings amid the coronavirus pandemic and using products that didn't agree with her skin.
MusicPosted by
Variety

Mid-Year Study Shows Recorded Music Having a Surge in 2021, Led by Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and, Yes, Morgan Wallen

Any lingering impact that COVID-19 had on American life did nothing to slow music’s six-year growth streak, as MRC Data’s 2021 Mid-Year Report shows overall music consumption for the first six months up 13.5% over the same stretch of 2020. That gain outpaces the 11.6% year-over-year growth that the U.S. music market clocked in all 12 months of 2020. While hip-hop continues to be a major contributor to music revenue, the mid-year shows other genres catching up, with a country title leading all albums in overall consumption during the first six months. Although country artists like Garth Brooks and an early-in-career...
CelebritiesComplex

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200

Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour has returned atop the Billboard 200 for a third nonconsecutive week. Sour jumped from third to first this week after moving 88,000 album equivalent units, hurdling over Doja Cat’s Planet Her, which remained at No. 2, despite a 37 percent drop in sales. Last week’s No. 1, Call Me If You Get Lost from Tyler, the Creator, plummeted down the charts and finished in sixth.
Theater & Danceofficialcharts.com

Do you get Deja Vu? Songs that added sample credits in retrospect

Sampling in pop music is nothing new. In a world where there are only a finite number of chords and notes to compose music to, this is no big surprise. In fact, for as long as there has been pop music, there have been artists lovingly riffing and lifting from what has come before them to either put a new spin on it, improve it or even try to turn it into something new.
MusicVulture

Jack Antonoff Debuts Zadie Smith’s Bleachers Co-Write ‘91’ for Tiny Desk

A month ago, Jack Antonoff once again proved his far-and-wide musical reach, revealing in an interview that none other than novelist, essayist, and former cabaret singer Zadie Smith has a songwriting credit on a track from the upcoming third Bleachers album. Now, you can hear Smith’s songwriting chops yourself, with Antonoff debuting the new song, “91,” during Bleachers’ July 12 NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. Like some of the best Tiny Desks of the pandemic era, “home” isn’t quite the term for this one — Antonoff performed outside Electric Lady Studios in Manhattan, where he recorded Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night (out July 30) and worked with Smith (complete with one tiny desk). “It’s ’91, the war is on, I watch in black, white, and green / My mother dances around like there ain’t no rip in the seam,” he opens the song, in a fittingly literary juxtaposition. Antonoff performed a toned-down take of the song on piano, backed by a keyboardist and two saxophonists, but has also teased that the recorded version of album opener “91” features strings arranged by Annie Clark, a.k.a. St. Vincent, and performed on violin by Warren Ellis of the Bad Seeds. In the meantime, let this performance of “91” take the sadness out of Monday afternoon, and stick around for new cuts of previously released singles “Stop Making This Hurt” and “chinatown.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Jack, Out of the Box: An afternoon with Jack Antonoff

In the Venn diagram of modern pop, all circles seem to overlap with Jack Antonoff. There he is in the studio, collaborating on the latest zeitgeist-rattling opus by Taylor Swift or Lorde or Lana Del Rey. Now he's in a Cadillac, with Bruce Springsteen riding shotgun on a bittersweet duet for his long-running project, Bleachers; or beaming across the globe from a Grammys podium, hands wrapped around yet another golden statuette. (He has five so far, including two each for Swift and the band that first put him on the map, erstwhile rock trio Fun.)
MusicPosted by
POPSUGAR

Here's a Breakdown of Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" Before We Get the 10-Minute Version

Any Swiftie worth their salt knows that one of Taylor Swift's superpowers is her genius songwriting, and Red's "All Too Well" — a widely beloved track five song — is unquestionably one of her most monumental lyrical feats. When announcing her upcoming re-recorded album Red (Taylor's Version), Taylor hinted that she will include the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" that didn't make the cut on the original album. The 10-minute "All Too Well" is the stuff of Swiftian dreams, fantasies even, as fans have spent almost a decade wondering what else Taylor had to say to the boy who was so "casually cruel."
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

Viral Taylor Swift lookalike is making TikTok do a double-take

A Nashville-based nurse is going viral across TikTok for being the spitting image of country-turned-pop music sensation Taylor Swift — and it’s throwing the entire internet for a loop. We’ve already taken a deep-dive into TikTok’s shocking Scarlett Johansson lookalike. Now, it’s time to take a look at another celebrity...

Comments / 0

Community Policy