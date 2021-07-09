Cancel
Cancer

Immune cells assemble - boosting the effects of chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer

EurekAlert
 11 days ago

A new study from Queen Mary University of London has demonstrated that immune cells can be stimulated to assemble into special structures within pancreatic cancer such that, at least in a pre-clinical model, researchers can demonstrate an improvement in the efficacy of chemotherapy. The body's immune system is a critical...

#Cancer Cells#Lung Cancer#Tls#Cancer Research Uk#Barts Health Nhs Trust
