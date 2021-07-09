Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

So, how is NIL going for Wisconsin athletes?

By Drew Hamm
Bucky's 5th Quarter
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting on July 1, college athletes could begin to monetize their name, image and likeness (NIL) for commercial purposes. It has now been just over a week since this all took effect and it’s a good time to take a look back and see how Wisconsin athletes have benefitted from the new policy.

www.buckys5thquarter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Michigan State
Local
Wisconsin College Basketball
State
Kansas State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
City
Madison, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Juzang
Person
Chris Mcintosh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#Nil#College Athletes#Nil#Uw#University#Official Team Activities#Fair Market Value#Athletics Chris Mcintosh#Youdub#Wisconsin Athletics#Fbs#Gopuff#Badgers#Twitter#Social Media#Information#Ohio State#The Nba Draft#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Sports
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
NCAA
Related
Georgia Stateclemsonsportstalk.com

Georgia quarterback, mom explain why he camped at Clemson

Feel the difference - The MOST DIGITAL CONTENT covering your CLEMSON TIGERS! Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. Four-star quarterback Malachi Singleton‍ (North Cobb High, GA) had his pick of college football camps to attend in June, but the sophomore, who passed for 1,619 yards and 15 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,091 yards and 17 touchdowns chose to workout at Dabo Swinney’s camp on June 5.
College Sportsvicksburgnews.com

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is asking for $10,000 per hour

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is asking for $10,000 per hour for his time now that the NCAA suspended some rules that prevented athletes from earning money from endorsements and other deals. As many athletes have begun to sign deals and take advantage of the new NCAA ruling, Corral began...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Paul Finebaum’s Urban Meyer Prediction

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has made a rough prediction for Urban Meyer‘s future in the National Football League. Meyer is entering his first season as an NFL head coach. He was hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars to lead the AFC South franchise into postseason contention. Meyer has several promising players in Jacksonville, including No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.
Lima, OHLima News

Dr. Jessica Johnson: NIL poses educational challenges for student-athletes

July began with a colossal boom for college athletes who are now allowed to profit off their name, image, and likeness (NIL). NIL is a massive game-changer that has crushed the amateurism model of the NCAA, as we will now see athletes from our favorite colleges and universities pushing brands and products on their Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok platforms. For those like me who have been watching college football for a few decades, after the passage of NIL I’m sure many of us immediately thought of past gridiron stars who would have been racking up some serious cash. My mind flashed back to the early 80s, when I was in awe of UGA running back Herschel Walker. I met Walker when I was 11 at an Eckerd drug store in Athens, Georgia and shyly asked for his autograph. If NIL had been in place back then, my mother probably would have had to pay at least $20 for his prized signature, and maybe another $5 if we had had a Polaroid on us and snapped a photo. This was two years before Walker won the Heisman Trophy in 1982. I also thought about the money Eddie George and Orlando Pace would have made when they were Buckeye football stars during my grad school years at Ohio State in the mid-90s. George, who owns Eddie George’s Grille 27 in the John Glenn Columbus International Airport, no doubt could have inked a deal to be the face of a local sports bar, and Pace, the monster offensive tackle whose hallmark “pancake” blocks flattened defensive linemen, would have probably had a partnership with a resident IHOP.
College SportsCollege Football News

Preseason Coaches Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction 2021

What will the 2021 preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings. Before getting started, note that below is NOT the actual 2021 Preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
Illinois Statethechampaignroom.com

Illinois Wound Up Being the Focal Point of the College Basketball Offseason

All of us at The Champaign Room — as well as the rest of the Illinois Fighting Illini fans across the country — are excited and relieved that Kofi Cockburn announced his decision to return to Chambana for his junior season. I used the word “decision” on purpose, because like LeBron’s “decision” caused a ripple effect in the NBA in 2010, Kofi’s choice seemingly affected the balance of power in the NCAA in 2021. The Fighting Illini will assuredly be a preseason top-10 team and a prohibitive favorite to win the Big Ten title.
Idaho StatePost Register

Idaho State athletic department reacts to NCAA’s recent NIL laws

It’s been nearly a week since the NCAA passed rules that allow college athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness (NIL). The new rules make endorsements, autograph signings and camps permissible profit avenues for student-athletes, ushering in a seismic shift in the college sports landscape. Yet the...
Natchitoches, LAklax-tv.com

Northwestern State athletics announces NIL policy

NATCHITOCHES – The first day of the 2021-22 academic year represented another pivotal moment for college athletics as NCAA student-athletes officially can be compensated for their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL). House Bill 60 (HB60), which was passed by both the Louisiana House of Representatives and Senate, was authorized by...
Mississippi StateSports Illustrated

Mississippi State Athletes Capitalizing Off the NIL Era

The world of college sports changed forever after the NCAA ruled to allow college athletes to begin to profit from their Name, Image and Likeness -- starting on July 1, 2021. Athletes across the country in several different sports have already started to strike deals and make partnerships with companies, and we can expect to see a whole lot more of that as time goes on.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

5-Star QB Malachi Nelson Announces Major Commitment

2023 five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson is arguably the top QB prospect in the country who isn’t a Manning. But unlike Arch Manning, he’s ready to make his college commitment now. In a press conference on Sunday, Nelson announced that he is committing to the Oklahoma Sooners. The Los Alamitos quarterback...
Snohomish County, WAHeraldNet

Patterson: Will local college athletes cash in on new NIL rules?

July 1 was the day that changed college athletics forever. On that date, the NCAA instituted a new policy that allows college athletes to cash in. Following decades of debate about whether college athletes should be eligible for compensation beyond their scholarships, the door is now open for them to make money off their names, images and likenesses (NIL).
Waco, TXPosted by
KCEN

Matthew Mayer becomes first Baylor athlete to participate in NIL deal

WACO, Texas — Bring your basketball, your photos and even your kid. Matthew Mayer was signing autographs at Visiting Angels in Waco on Monday and he was getting paid for it. College athletes being paid are words that seemed like they'd never be said just years ago. But with the new name, image, and likeness rules in the NCAA, it's fair game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy