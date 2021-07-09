These Founders Are Shaking Up The DIY Ice Cream Business

As one scoop (or trail!) is never enough, we have partnered with our friends at the PA Department of Agriculture for the launch of the 4th Annual Pursue Your Scoops Ice Cream Trail. Due to COVID-19, the passport redemption piece of the Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail will not be provided this year, but don’t fret, Happy Travelers! Our ice cream shops on the trails are still open and scooping up happiness just for you. Check out the trails on the website to learn what shops are open for curbside, delivery, or fully open. Be sure to visit their websites and social media channels for any COVID-19 related updates pertaining to health guidance and changes to business operations and hours.