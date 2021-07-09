Cancel
These Founders Are Shaking Up The DIY Ice Cream Business

By Theresa Gonzalez
Brit + Co
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday in Selfmade Stories we're partnering with Office Depot to spotlight emerging entrepreneur Kelly Williamson and her brand True Scoops. Kelly shares her story of how she and her business partner Shelly are disrupting the ice cream business with make-at-home kits, no ice cream maker required! Instead, you can whip up True Scoops with ice cube trays and a blender. Here, Kelly talks with us about having a strong business plan, finding the right business partner and more.

