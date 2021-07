Southern Water has appeared in court this week for sentencing after flooding the coast of Kent with raw sewage in a pollution case the Environment Agency (EA) said is the biggest it has seen in 25 years.Between January 2010 and December 2015, the water company pumped human waste from 16 wastewater treatment works and one sewer overflow across the South Coast into the sea.Seven of the 16 sites investigated by the Environment Agency are in the Swale Estuary in North Kent, and raw sewage was found as far away as the picturesque coastal areas of Whitstable and Herne Bay.An investigation...