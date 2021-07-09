Cancel
Lesky’s Notes: Four days off will be pretty nice

By David Lesky
Royals Review
Cover picture for the articleWith just a weekend of games left before the midpoint of the season that actually comes a bit after the midpoint of the season, it’s a good time to take a step back to reassess everything that we’ve seen. It’s hard to be happy with pretty much anything that transpired as a team. Obviously they were 16-9 at one point, but the fact that they fought back to 29-26 after that 11-game losing streak and then lost that so quickly is what’s been so disheartening about this first half. To be in early June within striking distance of a playoff spot and then to be so far out of a playoff spot by the break that Chiefs’ training camp coming up is dominating sports talk in the city is pretty impressive in a terrible way. Not everything has gone wrong, but of the things that pretty much have had to go right, pretty much nothing has. The young starting pitching has been largely disappointing. The bats have been largely disappointing. The back of the bullpen has been good until recently, so there’s that, but it just hasn’t been enough, and after all these losses over the last five weeks, it’ll be nice to just sit back and not have to worry about them losing.

