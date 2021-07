Auburn’s JT Thor is one of the more interesting prospects in the draft. He enters the draft following his freshman year for the Tigers, so he is a raw project but his skill set cannot be denied. He is a long, lanky defender with the ability to move his feet very well. Offensively, he is great in space but struggles with pressure. He had a relatively low usage rate in college probably due to his streaky shooting, but if he develops consistency this can be an excellent two-way player in the NBA.