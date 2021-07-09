Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Looking back at my 10 Most Important Chicago Bears of 2020

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
windycitygridiron.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese annual look-backs at my previous 10 Most Important Chicago Bears lists are never very enjoyable, as they’re usually a reminder to what went wrong the year prior. For twelve straight years I’ve been coming up with this list here at WCG, and during that time the Bears have only had three winning seasons.

www.windycitygridiron.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akiem Hicks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Wcg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLOnward State

Micah Parsons Fulfills Promise, Surprises His Mom With A House

Micah Parsons fulfilled a lifelong promise to his mother this week when he bought her a brand-new home. According to his Instagram story Saturday, Parsons surprised his mother with a house in Dallas, Texas, that’s “all for [her].” The former Penn State linebacker didn’t delve into details with his post, but it’s clear his mom is a pretty big fan.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife is the Daughter of a Former NBA Player

I’m not sure if an NFL player has had more of a roller coaster career in such a short amount of time than Dwayne Haskins. By roller coaster, I mean the spinning tea cup ride because there hasn’t been many highs. Dwayne Haskins was one of the top quarterback prospects...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Bleacher Report predicts this trade involving 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Maurice Moton, a featured columnist and fantasy football analyst for Bleacher Report, recently made nine "bold predictions" for the 2021 season. Among them was trying to predict the fate of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
NFLAOL Corp

Former Illinois defensive lineman Bobby Roundtree dies at 23

Former Illinois defensive lineman Bobby Roundtree has died. He was 23. Illinois announced Roundtree's death on Friday afternoon. Roundtree was paralyzed in a 2019 swimming accident ahead of his third season with the team. Roundtree suffered a spinal cord injury in May of 2019 after he jumped off a boat...
NFLPopculture

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision on Playing for Packers in 2021

Aaron Rodgers has reportedly made a decision on what he's going to do this season. ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler appeared on SportsCenter Thursday and said there's a "slightly growing sense" among some with the league that Rodgers will be playing for the Green Bay Packers this season (per Bleacher Report). Fowler stated that he talked to as many as 12 people involved with different teams, and more than half of them feel that Rodgers will be back with the Packers because he wants to compete and his options are limited when it comes to playing for another NFL team.
MLBbleachernation.com

The Cubs Just Turned the Weirdest Double-Play I’ve Seen in Quite a While

Wow. Gotta love when you see stuff you’ve never seen before. I mean, I’ve seen bases loaded double plays before that go 3-2-1, but not like this. It wasn’t QUITE Javy Báez making the Pirates completely lose their minds, but it was still pretty what-the-heck-just-happened. With the bases loaded and...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Justin Fields ranked near bottom of NFL quarterbacks

The talking point for the Chicago Bears this offseason has been the new franchise quarterback, Justin Fields. General Manager Ryan Pace shocked the NFL when he traded up nine picks to select the dual-threat quarterback at 11th overall. Although he isn’t expected to start immediately, it seems that Pro Football Focus expects him to be the starter this season.
NFLchatsports.com

Podcast: Previewing the Chicago Bears cornerbacks

Chicago Bears (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Now that dates have been officially announced, it’s great to say that we are officially 21 days away from the first public practice at Chicago Bears training camp!. There will be plenty of attention on Chicago’s new-look secondary once the doors open to...
NFLPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago Bears give non-profit $101K

CHICAGO - The Chicago Bears awarded the non-profit Devices 4 the Disabled $101,000 this year. One of the organization’s beneficiaries was given the surprise of a lifetime by tight end Jimmy Graham. Bryan Epting nearly lost his life when he was struck by a stray bullet on his mom’s birthday.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys' Parsons Buys Mom New Home in Dallas

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons recently made good on a promise to this mother with his new NFL contract. The Cowboys' 2021 first-round pick out of Penn State, who will get $17 million guaranteed over his four-year rookie deal (including a $9 million signing bonus and a team option for Year 5), used some of that money to purchase his mother a brand new home in the Dallas area.
NFLYardbarker

The Most Important Player on the 2021 49ers

The 49ers discussion all offseason has revolved around the quarterback position. But quarterback is the deepest position on the team. Even the third-string quarterback, Josh Rosen, has lots of talent. So if Jimmy Garoppolo gets injured again, the 49ers should be able to win without him. Plus, Trey Lance will take his job soon anyway, probably no later than the Bye week, maybe as early as Week 1.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago Cubs: A look back on 2012’s disastrous 12-game losing streak

(Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images) The 2021 Chicago Cubs are dancing up to the line of historic ineptitude. Since their first-ever combined no-hitter on June 25, the North Siders haven’t won a single game, and are currently in the midst of an 11-game skid that ranks among their worst in history. One more loss will tie them with the worst of this century: a 12-game train wreck that defined everything wrong with the 2012 Cubs.
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

The Longest Shots for Chicago Bears Roster

One of the great mysteries about current NFL fans is how every year a group that should be sophisticated after all of the popularity of fantasy football can fail so completely to understand the bottom of a roster come training camp. Every year social media is abuzz with talk about...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears Where are They Now: Ryan Pace’s first-round draft picks

The Chicago Bears have seen a transformation from the end of the 2020 season to the start of the 2021 season. Despite making the playoffs (barely) with an 8-8 record, fans wanted to see one or both of Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy fired. I was always on record of thinking if Matt Nagy was to be retained, Ryan Pace should be too. Although, shipping them both out would have been okay as well.
fantasypros.com

Allen Robinson II and Bears seems unlikely to ink long-term deal

Tom Pelissero with the NFL is reporting that Allen Robinson II and the Chicago Bears do not appear to be working out a long-term deal. (Tom Pelissero on NFL.com) NFL teams have until July 15th to work out contract extensions with players on a franchise tag. With Robinson receiving and signing his franchise tender a few months ago, there were hopes that the superstar receiver and his team would be able to work out a long-term deal. Pelissero's report makes that outlook appear bleak. Robinson has been the focal point of the Bears' offense since signing in 2018. He's seen 151-plus targets in consecutive seasons and is poised for a career year with expected quarterback play to improve from either Andy Dalton or Justin Fields. Still just 27 years old, Robinson would draw a lot of attention if he hit the free agent market heading into 2022. In 2015, his second year in the NFL, Robinson racked up 1,400 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in Jacksonville. The Bears rolled the dice on him in free agency after his fourth year was cut short by an ACL tear, and he has paid off as a rock-solid big-bodied receiver since. The Bears and Robinson have less than a week to work out an extension, or he will become an unrestricted free agent after this season.
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears Depth Chart: The most underrated battle heading into camp

Chicago Bears (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images) The Chicago Bears left a major hole on their roster entering the 2021 NFL season. The Bears chose not to re-sign elite kickoff return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson. Patterson played on the Bears in both 2019 and 2020 earning himself All-Pro honors in both of those seasons. The Bears still chose to let Patterson walk and sign with the Atlanta Falcons.

Comments / 0

Community Policy