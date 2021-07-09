Friday Cheese Curds: Davante Adams, Aaron Jones can carry the Packers’ offense in Rodgers’ absence

It is unclear if Aaron Rodgers plans to play football in 2021, but the reigning MVP has kept himself eligible to do so. Like last season, there is an agreement in place between the NFL and NFL Players Association that allows players to opt out of all of 2021 and essentially delay the player’s contract. Last Friday was the deadline for players to opt out, and there was no indication that Rodgers went that route. The official transaction list was distributed to teams on Tuesday, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Rodgers was not a part of it.