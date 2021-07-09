Cancel
Michigan State

Michigan State Football listed in Top-10 for '23 4-star OL Bradyn Joiner

By McLain Moberg
SpartanNation
SpartanNation
 9 days ago

East Lansing, Mich. – Mel Tucker's goal is to rebuild Michigan State's offensive line in the present and future.

He understands it's the first step towards a successful offense on the ground and through the air.

To do so, Tucker landed commitments from offensive tackle Ethan Boyd, offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin, offensive tackle Jarrett Horst (transfer from Arkansas State), and offensive lineman Geno VanDeMark.

But he wasn't finished, as four other offensive linemen committed to Michigan State's 2022 class.

Now, Brady Joiner, a 2023 four-star offensive lineman from Alabama, listed the Spartans in his top-10 schools alongside Georgia Tech, Arizona State, Indiana, UCF, Georgia, Mississippi State, Auburn, Ole Miss, and Virginia Tech.

After receiving an offer from MSU on August 1, 2020, Joiner commented on Michigan State, saying, "their culture couldn't be compared to any other school."

2022 Michigan State Football Commits

  • 4-star QB Katin Houser (6-3/200, St. John Bosco High)
  • 3-star WR Jaron Glover (6-3/195, Riverview High)
  • 3-star WR Tyrell Henry (6-1/170, Roseville High)
  • 3-star TE Michael Masunas (6-5/235, Hamilton High)
  • 3-star OL Gavin Broscious (6-5/305, Desert Edge)
  • 3-star OL Kristian Phillips (6-6/340, Salem High)
  • 3-star OT Braden Miller (6-7/290, Eaglecrest High)
  • 3-star OT Ashton Lepo (6-7/270, Grand Haven High)
  • 3-star S Malik Spencer (6-2/193, Buford High)
  • 3-star DB Shannon Blair (6-1/170, Knoxville West)
  • 3-star CB Ade Willie (6-1/185, IMG Academy)
  • 3-star LB Quavian Carter (6-4/200, Lee County)
  • 5-star K Jack Stone (6-0/186, Highland Park)

