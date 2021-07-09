Discovery of a mechanism for efficient autophagosome formation

As an important subject in non-equilibrium Statistical Mechanics, we study in this thesis the relaxation to equilibrium of a photon gas in contact with an non-relativistic and non-degenerate electron bath. Photons and electrons interact via the Compton effect, establishing thermal equilibrium of radiation with matter as pointed out by A.S. Kompaneets in 1957. The evolution of the photon distribution function is then described by the eponymous partial differential equation, here viewed as the diffusion approximation to the relativistic Boltzmann equation that describes the system. Being one of the few examples where this diffusion approximation can be performed in great detail, yielding the Bose-Einstein distribution as stationary solution, the Kompaneets equation also provides the description of the so-called Sunyaev-Zeldovich effect, which is the change of apparent brightness of the cosmic microwave background (CMB) radiation. There are many ways of deriving this equation, but one of them, which was proposed by Kompaneets in 1957 stands out for its directness and simplicity. However, we point out in this work that there are some inconsistencies regarding this traditional derivation that were repeated by all the references we could find that follow the original framework of 1957. This thesis is divided in two parts: in the first we will be interested in how to deal with these inconsistencies, building the necessary basis in which the diffusion approximation to the Boltzmann equation is consistently performed. In the second part, we will be interested in possible extensions and beyond reviewing some existing extensions, we will also show that a new setup involving a master equation of a random walk with suitable chosen transition rates in the photon reciprocal space furnishes not only Kompaneets equation but also a first generalization to a system of bosons under a possible driving.