Special Weather Statement issued for Lawrence, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 08:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lawrence; Wayne SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN WAYNE AND SOUTHERN LAWRENCE COUNTIES UNTIL 1000 AM CDT At 916 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Collinwood, or 15 miles north of Florence, moving east at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Loretto, Collinwood, St. Joseph, Cypress Inn, Westpoint and Iron City.