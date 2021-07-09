Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawrence County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Lawrence, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 08:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lawrence; Wayne SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN WAYNE AND SOUTHERN LAWRENCE COUNTIES UNTIL 1000 AM CDT At 916 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Collinwood, or 15 miles north of Florence, moving east at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Loretto, Collinwood, St. Joseph, Cypress Inn, Westpoint and Iron City.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lawrence County, TN
City
Cypress Inn, TN
City
Iron City, TN
City
Collinwood, TN
City
Loretto, TN
County
Wayne County, TN
City
Westpoint, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy