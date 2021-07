Photography by Johan Sandberg | Styling by Alice Gentilucci. Add a piece or three of the Bvlgari Serpenti collection and turn heads without trying. The collection celebrates Bvlgari’s legendary icon – the snake – and its metamorphosis since its creation in 1940. Captured by Johan Sandberg and showcased in MOJEH June 2021, the high jewellery offerings and expertly crafted timepieces come dripping in diamonds and exquisite emeralds, and are the epitome of opulence. Case in point: the white-and-yellow-gold Serpenti high jewellery necklace with 55 marquise brilliant-cut diamonds, pavé diamonds, and a further 71 emeralds and diamonds throughout. The show-stopping pieces don’t end there (and what else would you expect from Bvlgari?). The Serpenti high jewellery necklace worn in MOJEH by Vittoria Ceretti boasts two pear-shaped emeralds and pavé diamonds set in white gold.