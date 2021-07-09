Cancel
Pioneer Energy's long road ends in acquisition

By Jessica Corso
On Tuesday, it was announced that Pioneer Energy Services Corp. was purchased by an out-of-town business for nearly $300 million. The Business Journal dug into its past coverage of the company to explain how it got here.

