Pioneer Energy's long road ends in acquisition

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2021) - Sensor Technologies Corp. (CSE: SENS) ("Sensor") would like to provide an update on its proposed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding securities (the "Proposed Acquisition") in the capital of EmersonGrow Technology Inc. ("EmersonGrow"). Further to Sensor's press release of January 20, 2020, February 1, 2021, March 18, 2021, April 6, 2021 and June 7, 2021, EmersonGrow has delivered to Sensor its updated financial information for its year ended July 31, 2020. Sensor is currently conducting its financial due diligence and has requested additional information from EmersonGrow.