Superior, WI

New Duluth/Superior Trend, Kiteboarding On Lake Superior

By Chris Allen
MIX 108
 11 days ago
There's been a trend in the Winter to surf on Lake Superior, now, people are trying kiteboarding in the Summer. When people surf in the Winter it's because the wind kicks up a little more and raises up the water and creates some waves. In the Summer there is enough wind to catch the "Kite" and give people the speed to surf no matter what the waves are doing, but it does create a challenge because there are some waves and ripples that give a person a challenge.

Duluth, MN
MIX 108 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

