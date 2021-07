The NFC North is loaded at running back with the division sporting a trio of really good ones. Once the season was finished, it wasn’t clear whether the Green Bay Packers would be able to retain Aaron Jones–an emerging star over the last few years. However, they were able to find enough cap space to re-sign him to a four-year deal and bring him back to be the top dog in what should be a dangerous one-two punch with second-year back A.J. Dillon.