We present Period-Luminosity Relations (PLRs) for 55 Cepheids in M31 with periods ranging from 4 to 78 days observed with the Hubble Space Telescope (HST) using the same three-band photometric system recently used to calibrate their luminosities. Images were taken with the Wide Field Camera 3 in two optical filters (F555W and F814W) and one near-infrared filter (F160W) using the Drift And SHift (DASH) mode of operation to significantly reduce overheads and observe widely-separated Cepheids in a single orbit. We include additional F160W epochs for each Cepheid from the Panchromatic Hubble Andromeda Treasury (PHAT) and use light curves from the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System of the Andromeda galaxy (PAndromeda) project to determine mean magnitudes. Combined with a 1.28$\%$ absolute calibration of Cepheid PLRs in the Large Magellanic Cloud from Riess_2019 in the same three filters, we find a distance modulus to M31 of $\mu_0$ = 24.407 $\pm$ 0.032, corresponding to 761 $\pm$ 11 kpc and 1.49$\%$ uncertainty including all error sources, the most precise determination of its distance to date. We compare our results to past measurements using Cepheids and the Tip of the Red Giant Branch (TRGB). This study also provides the groundwork for turning M31 into a precision anchor galaxy in the cosmic distance ladder to measure the Hubble constant together with efforts to measure a fully geometric distance to M31.