The Rundown: Cubs Start New Losing Streak, Miller Makes Like Schmidt, Hoyer Shifts to Sell Mode, Bauer Leave Extended

By Michael Canter
cubsinsider.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I sailed an ocean, unsettled ocean, through restful waters and deep commotion…” – The Beach Boys, Sail On Sailor. There’s no better way to halt a one-game winning streak than to publicly declare you’re accepting bids on your premium players just before sitting three of them to wrap up a series against the Phillies. Kris Bryant, Javier Báez, and Willson Contreras were riding the pine during yesterday’s uninspired 8-0 loss as Philadelphia infielder Brad Miller played the second coming of Mike Schmidt to a gaggle or two of disinterested denizens during the unseasonably cool evening tilt.

