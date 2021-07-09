Best of the Silver Valley contest is back!

Bragging rights are once again on the line in the Silver Valley as the Shoshone News-Press launches their 2nd “Best of the Silver Valley” contest this weekend!. All are welcome to join in on the fun when the first nomination round of voting goes live on Sunday, July 11 at 1 a.m. Votes can be cast online at bestofsilvervalley.webflow.io/#//. The voting link can also be found at the top of the page as a tab at www.shoshonenewspress.com.