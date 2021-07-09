Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shoshone, ID

Best of the Silver Valley contest is back!

By CHANSE WATSON
Shoshone News Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBragging rights are once again on the line in the Silver Valley as the Shoshone News-Press launches their 2nd “Best of the Silver Valley” contest this weekend!. All are welcome to join in on the fun when the first nomination round of voting goes live on Sunday, July 11 at 1 a.m. Votes can be cast online at bestofsilvervalley.webflow.io/#//. The voting link can also be found at the top of the page as a tab at www.shoshonenewspress.com.

shoshonenewspress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shoshone, ID
Shoshone, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver#Shoshone Roots#Local Business#Automotive#Celebration Package#The North Idaho#The Shoshone News Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Podcast
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Sen. Rob Portman says IRS enforcement nixed as way to pay for infrastructure plan

The GOP’s lead negotiator for a bipartisan infrastructure bill said Sunday that lawmakers had nixed increased IRS enforcement as a proposed way to pay for the package. Using increased IRS enforcement of tax collection as a way to pay for the $579 billion bill had emerged as a point of contention among Senate negotiators, with many conservative anti-spending groups and lawmakers expressing concerns.

Comments / 0

Community Policy