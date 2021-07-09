Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The One Sign Harry Is Questioning "All That He Gave Up," Sources Say

By Diane Clehane
Posted by 
Best Life
Best Life
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SnRDs_0as4GDlJ00
Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

When Prince Harry returned to the U.K. for the unveiling of the long-awaited statue of his mother, royal watchers held their breath, unsure of what the visit would look like after months of shocking revelations from the Duke of Sussex, ranging from allegations of racism, to criticisms of his father and grandparents' child rearing, to claims he didn't get support for his mental health struggles.

But the duke surprised everyone with his cheerful demeanor at the ceremony for Princess Diana, signaling he was genuinely happy to be back at Kensington Palace. Despite the obvious tension that still exists between him and Prince William, the Harry we saw at the unveiling was reminiscent of the easygoing "spare" who could always be counted on to tell a joke and lighten the mood whatever the occasion. "He was very much the 'Old Harry' at the unveiling," a royal source told Best Life, "It was great to see him in good form. It reminded a lot people of how things used to be."

Several royals experts now claim the recent visit to his childhood home may have struck a nerve with Harry, who saw all that he left behind when he and Duchess Meghan departed for America. "Between his military affiliations being taken away and how much of an outsider he felt at his own grandfather's funeral, he may be coming to the conclusion that, despite the fact he very much enjoys his new life in California, it came at a very high price," said the insider.

Read on to find out why Harry may be homesick after months of being at war with the royals and the biggest sign that he's looking for a way to repair his relationship with his family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19TqXl_0as4GDlJ00
Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images

There were several long-time friends of Harry's who were reportedly cut off after his wedding to Meghan in May 2018. Writing for the Daily Mail just before the unveiling, longtime royal biographer Robert Lacey reported that Harry had begun quietly reaching out to some old friends back in April when he was in England for Prince Philip's funeral. While some members of the Royal Family gave Harry a chilly reception at his own grandfather's funeral, the friends who attended the "lads' lunch" were only glad to see Harry again. William was reportedly not invited, despite having many of the same friends from the same circle, who have done their best to not take sides in the brothers' rift.

An unnamed source told the Mail at the end of June that the informal gathering was a great success and said that meant Harry was "at last showing signs of wanting to reconnect with his old life." The insider added it also showed Harry he "doesn't have to abandon his old life" despite building a new one with Meghan and their children in California. "His friends are really excited, they think that the old Harry is coming back out of his shell," the insider said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NlTEg_0as4GDlJ00
Kirsty Wigglesworth – Pool/Getty Images

With discord between the Sussexes and the Royal Family at an all-time high, Harry is now said to be willing to admit to his role in the rift, but Meghan is reportedly unwilling to cede any ground. Lacey told Newsweek in June: "On one side, we've got William, who doesn't seem prepared to concede anything, and on the other side, friends have told me that Harry wouldn't mind reconciling and then it's Meghan who is sticking to her guns on this issue."

"By Harry reportedly telling friends he is willing to admit some responsibility for the rift before anyone else involved does is a sign that he still very much wants to be a part of the Royal Family," a royal insider told Best Life. "He is tired of being the outsider. He knows he is and it has worn on him, but without Meghan's support, nothing is going to change."

And for more royals news sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZNXgw_0as4GDlJ00
Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Back in April, royal biographer Duncan Larcombe, who wrote 2017's Prince Harry: The Inside Story, told Closer that Harry's visit to Britain for Prince Philip's funeral reminded him of "recent damage done," referring to the prince's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey and how it quickly escalated into an ongoing airing of grievances against the Royal Family. Looking ahead, the author said at the time: "I just don't think that Harry will be able to live harmoniously as a part of these two worlds—the royals and the LA showbiz world," adding that there could be "tough times ahead." He said that while Meghan is "in her element" living in her home state of California, Harry is "nostalgic for his old life," which is "bound to cause tension for them."

Now, Larcombe claims that after Harry's recent trip back to England, that tension is building further and Harry could soon find himself "torn" between the Royal Family and Meghan. While Harry is enjoying the "honeymoon phase" of his new life in California, said the author, the trip back for the unveiling of Diana's statue could very well get him thinking about how and why everything in his life changed so dramatically and show him what he is missing out on in the U.K.

Larcombe told Closer: "I think coming back and seeing his brother, especially against the very moving backdrop of a memorial for their mother will maybe make him question what he's given it all up for."

The royal expert also said the relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is unbalanced: "Harry's totally sacrificed relations with his family for his new life with Meghan, and things seem to have been done her way and with her needs first." He added: "I think Harry and Meghan will have to make compromises to make things work with the royals and even to save their marriage—because there will be a point when he'll be torn between Meghan's world and his own family."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IIdIn_0as4GDlJ00
Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Despite not having seen most of his friends in well over a year until recently, Harry has remained close with a discreet network of supporters firmly rooted in the U.K. These are not "unnamed sources" who are quoted in the media, but rather a behind-the-scenes support system consisting of friends of Diana and royal mentors and aides whose ties to Harry date back to his childhood and who have gained Harry's trust over the course of decades. "These people could help ease the way for Harry to be welcomed back in," one source told Best Life. "It's a fair guess his supporters want him to find a way to heal the rift between him and the family and most especially with William."

Interestingly, among his supporters is British psychotherapist Julia Samuel (pictured here), one of Diana's best friends and godmother to William's oldest son, Prince George. She was on the committee for the Diana statue and received a warm welcome from both Harry and William at the unveiling.

Also included in that group are members of the Armed Forces (in some cases, those who have served with Harry) and those affiliated with his former military patronages, who have particularly felt the loss of Harry as part of their circle since his departure for America.

"These people were an important part of Harry's life long before he married Meghan. Some of them have had the opportunity to reconnect with him during his recent trips back home. These face-to-face encounters, especially with those whose connection to Harry were made through his mother, had to have made him think back to a time when he had a very different life in London," a royal source told Best Life. "The time may have come for him to really think about all that he gave up for Meghan and ask himself if he really had to leave everything behind. Only he knows the answer."

Diane Clehane is a New York-based journalist and author of Imagining Diana and Diana: The Secrets of Her Style.

Comments / 1

Best Life

Best Life

New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
5K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!

 https://bestlifeonline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Robert Lacey
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#The Daily Mail#The Royal Family#Newsweek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CancerPosted by
Best Life

If Your Eyes Look Like This in Photos, Call Your Doctor, Experts Warn

Noticing early signs of certain illnesses can help increase your chances of overcoming them and perhaps even surviving. But the symptoms of some conditions are easy to miss or ignore, and when it comes to our eyes in particular, we often tend to look the other way. Maybe that means denying the presence of floaters at the eye doctor or chalking up blurry vision to fatigue or outdated glasses, but the truth is, your eyes can tell you a lot about your well-being. In fact, there's one strange eye symptom that can show up when you take a photo, and it could be a sign of something very serious. To see what you should look for the next time you take a picture of yourself or your loved one, read on.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This Is What Happens If You Get a COVID Booster Too Soon, Experts Warn

The Delta variant is creating a fresh set of problems in the fight against COVID-19. New infections in the U.S. have doubled in the past three weeks, with 47 states reporting an increase in cases and data showing that the highly contagious strain now accounts for 58 percent of infections nationwide, USA Today reports. The recent surges have also added fuel to the debate over whether people will require an additional vaccine shot to keep the variant at bay. But according to some experts, getting a COVID booster too soon could have one unintended consequence. Read on to see why you should hold off on your next shot.
BusinessPosted by
Best Life

U.S. Officials Are Urging Amazon to Stop Selling These Popular Products

As the world's largest online retailer, Amazon has revolutionized the way we shop for and purchase everything from expensive electronics to basic pantry staples. But even if the convenience of finding practically everything you could ever need in one place has made them a part of everyday life worldwide, the company isn't without its fair share of controversies and concerns—including the safety of some items they ship. Now, U.S. officials are suing Amazon to stop the retailer from selling some popular items that have been deemed "potentially hazardous" by consumer safety watchdogs. Read on to see if you've purchased any of the items that are considered too dangerous for customers.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

See the Photo of Priyanka Chopra, Prince William, & Kate That's Raising Eyebrows

The Hollywood rumor mill and the gossip grapevine surrounding the British royals are each intense in their own right, so when they overlap, it tends to really get people talking. Recently, at the Wimbledon Championships, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Prince William, and Duchess Catherine all sat in the same section, and photos and videos captured at the event have people speculating that Chopra, a longtime friend of Duchess Meghan, may have been sending a subtle message to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. To see the photos in question of Priyanka Chopra, William, and Kate for yourself, read on.
CelebritiesPosted by
Parade

Here's Why Prince William Doesn't Wear a Wedding Ring

Famously, generations of royal wedding rings have been made out of rare Welsh gold, a tradition that began in 1923 when the Queen Mother—then Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon—had her wedding band fashioned out of the material. Since then, wedding bands made of Welsh gold have featured in pretty much every royal...
CelebritiesBest Life

William & Kate's Next Move Could Change Prince George's Life, Sources Say

Prince George charmed royal watchers when he appeared with his parents, Prince William and Duchess Catherine, at the Euro Championship at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Dressed in a blue blazer and striped tie, just like his dad, George clearly shared his father's enthusiasm for the game and he was ecstatic when England scored the first goal, despite the match taking a turn from there. The third in line to the throne even mimicked William's gestures as they cheered on England (and had the same disappointed and stoic reaction when his home team lost to Italy).
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Prince Harry Is Reportedly Planning His Next Trip to England — & Meghan Markle Might Join Him

Despite some lingering tensions between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the royal family, the couple might be planning to travel to England as early as this September. Prince Harry’s recent visit to the United Kingdom appeared to be one full of sentiment and mending bonds, as the royal joined his older brother, Prince William, to unveil a statue dedicated to their mother, Princess Diana, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on July 1 — what would have been the late royal’s 60th birthday. Now, Prince Harry seems ready to bring the Duchess of Sussex with him on his next trip.
WorldIn Style

Prince Harry Opened Up About Life at Home With Baby Lili

Little Lilibet "Lili" Diana may not be a month old yet, but she's already giving her dad reasons to be proud. During an appearance at the WellChild Awards in London, Prince Harry explained that his new arrival is, gratefully, pretty chill and that having the new addition has been a real shift for him and his wife, Meghan Markle.
WorldHello Magazine

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland's LA house could be a tropical villa

With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry now parents to two young children, they likely love having the Duchess of Sussex's mother Doria Ragland in close proximity to their home in California. Under two hours' drive from the royals' Montecito mansion is Doria's beautiful property, so it's likely that Archie and...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Prince Harry seemingly chokes up while discussing Princess Diana in new video

Prince Harry seemingly choked up while paying tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana, in a video message on Monday. During a virtual appearance at the Diana Award ceremony that was later uploaded to Instagram, the Duke of Sussex, 36, movingly spoke about the charity behind the event, which was set up in memory of the Princess of Wales to celebrate young leaders changing the world.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Prince Charles ‘upset’ over Prince Harry’s 'cut out' claims: ‘The bank of dad couldn’t keep handing out'

Prince Charles is allegedly "frustrated and upset" that Prince Harry claimed the family "literally cut me off financially." The shocking bombshell was made in a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey in March in which Harry, 36, and his wife Meghan Markle, 39, revealed why they stepped down as senior royals last year. The tell-all was watched by nearly 50 million globally.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

'Upset' Kate Middleton, Prince William May Not Release Prince George Birthday Photo: Report

Prince William and Kate Middleton may not release new birthday photos of their son Prince George this year, according to a royal biographer. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest child will be turning 8 years old on Thursday. However, royal fans may not get a new portrait of Prince George this year because his parents are reportedly "upset" over the cruel online comments targeting their son's appearance.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The desperate request that Meghan Markle would have made of Prince Harry before his trip to the United Kingdom

Go back and forth. Meghan Markle just gave birth to her daughter Lilibet Diana on June 4 and will have to take care of the baby at her mansion in Montecito, California, while her husband, the prince harry, fly to the UK. In the next few hours the Duke of Sussex is expected to arrive in British territory to be present at the inauguration of the statue in memory of the Princess Diana.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry’s Ex Reveals That He Was Neurotic and Paranoid

British royal family news reveals that Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex is now a married man, but back in the day he was quite the eligible bachelor. Prince Harry is now pushing the backside of 30 but in his 20s and early 30s he had no shortage of dates and romantic entanglements. Now what one of his past flings really thought about the runaway royal is coming to light.

Comments / 1

Community Policy