'Roger Federer was completely off with his timing', says former ATP star
The adventure of the eight-time champion of the tournament on English grass and twenty-time winner of Grand Slam titles, Roger Federer, stops at the Wimbledon quarter-finals. The Swiss tennis player, now almost 40 years old, and back from two very complicated years between a pandemic and above all two knee operations, gave up clearly in three sets against the Polish Hubert Hurkacz, offering probably the worst performance of the tournament.www.tennisworldusa.org
Comments / 0