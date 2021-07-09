Cancel
'Roger Federer was completely off with his timing', says former ATP star

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The adventure of the eight-time champion of the tournament on English grass and twenty-time winner of Grand Slam titles, Roger Federer, stops at the Wimbledon quarter-finals. The Swiss tennis player, now almost 40 years old, and back from two very complicated years between a pandemic and above all two knee operations, gave up clearly in three sets against the Polish Hubert Hurkacz, offering probably the worst performance of the tournament.

Tennis World Usa

Tennis World Usa

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis.

