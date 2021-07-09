Cancel
Rising TikTok star Caitlyn Loane dies at 19

FOX43.com
 9 days ago

Rising TikTok star Caitlyn Loane, who gained popularity sharing a look at her life as a farmer in Australia, has died at the age of 19. Loane's father confirmed her death in a statement to The Mercury. "She was a lovely, crazy young woman who was an invaluable...

Rising Australian TikTok star Caitlyn Loane has died at the age of 19. Loane, a fourth-generation farmer following in her father’s footsteps, grew a large social media following after she began documenting her daily life as a Tasmanian farmer, with some dubbing her a trailblazer for women in the farming industry. Her TikTok account has more than 50,000 followers.
