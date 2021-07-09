Rising TikTok star Caitlyn Loane dies at 19

Matima Miller, a TikTok star celebrated by millions of followers for his dance moves, has died aged 19.Police in Wilmington, Delaware have identified Miller, also known online as Swavy and Babyface.s, as the victim of a shooting that occurred on Monday (5 July).Authorities in Wilmington, Delaware, had previously announced they were investigating a fatal shooting that had occurred at 10.42am at Elbert Place.Police said at the time they had located a 19-year-old male gunshot victim – later identified as Miller – who was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.Miller had 2.5 million followers on TikTok, where he regularly shared dance videos and other viral clips.The news of Miller’s death has been met with tributes from fans and loved ones.Monday’s shooting remains under investigation, the Wilmington Police Department said in an update on Tuesday.Anyone with information can contact Detective Mackenzie Kirlin at (302) 576-3653. They can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.A Go Fund Me fundraiser started on behalf of Miller’s family has raised more than $13,000 so far.