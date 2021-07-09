Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Contact tracing helping prevent delta variant surges

By Scripps National
San Diego Channel
 9 days ago

The delta variant now accounts for more than 51% of COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to new estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Leaders from the CDC and other federal agencies are deploying to communities nationwide where the delta variant is spreading. The goal is to get vaccination rates up in areas where they're still low. One of the things they're also helping with is contact tracing to prevent big surges.

www.10news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Crystal Watson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Delta#Contact Tracing#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing.

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing. According to the most recent data, cases of the highly infectious Delta version of COVID-19 have increased dramatically in five U.S. states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided data on the Delta variant’s prevalence in 25 states...
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
Arizona StateKCTV 5

9 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Arizona reported rare nerve disorder

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Nine people who received a COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona reportedly have experienced a rare condition in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves. It’s called Guillain-Barré syndrome, and the first symptoms are usually weakness and tingling in the feet and hands, according to MayoClinic.org. “These...
Public HealthKait 8

ICUs prepare for surge of COVID cases due to Delta Variant

Police are investigating about 15 local scam cases. 15-year-old accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend in the back. After the suspect fled the scene, the victim’s friends took him to the hospital for treatment. Pharmacy prepares for more people to get COVID-19 tested. Updated: 21 hours ago. |. One of the pharmacists...
Public HealthNew Scientist

High vaccination rates no match for delta as covid-19 variant surges

THE highly infectious delta coronavirus variant is continuing to spread around the world, causing rising case numbers even in countries with high vaccination rates. Some countries that kept previous variants under control are struggling to contain delta, such as Thailand and Vietnam. Some nations are imposing fresh restrictions to curb...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

75 Percent of Unvaccinated People Have This in Common, Research Shows

For a moment, it looked like the U.S. was close to ending the COVID pandemic for good. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 46 percent of those in the U.S. are now fully vaccinated, and over 54 percent have gotten at least one dose. But while this is good news, an emerging danger could increase the spread of the virus among unvaccinated people: The Delta variant is picking up speed in U.S., and is poised to do some serious damage as it becomes the dominant strain.
Public Healthraleighnews.net

Portugal to accelerate vaccination amid surging Delta variant

LISBON, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Portugal will accelerate the immunization campaign against COVID-19 to curb the rapid spread of the Delta variant, vice-admiral Henrique Gouveia e Melo, Portuguese vaccination coordinator, said Saturday. The goal is to vaccinate "about 850,000 people a week" using the "maximum stocks of vaccine" available, Gouveia...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

COVID epicenter moves to Indonesia and other developing countries as Delta variant surges

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Indonesia, where Covid-19 cases have reached new highs, has reported about 500 deaths a day in the past week—almost triple the daily levels recorded in early June—data from its health ministry shows. Authorities are racing to add hospital beds as medical workers in parts of the country face shortages of ventilators and isolation rooms. Patients are traveling for hours for proper medical care, said the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, which runs a hospital in West Java province and recently set up emergency tents on-site to accommodate the flow.
Utah Statemidutahradio.com

Driven by delta variant, COVID-19 surges again in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Hospital leaders in Utah are renewing their pleas for people to get vaccinated as the state experiences another surge in COVID-19 cases from the faster-spreading delta variant. State health officials told reporters Wednesday that the delta variant has begun to surge in Utah over the past month and now represents about 80% of cases in the state. The surge is largely occurring in unvaccinated people who are being infected and hospitalized at six times the rate of vaccinated people. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, Utah now ranks fourth in the nation for new cases per capita. Utah has averaged about 386 confirmed cases per day over the last week, nearly double the case rate the state was experiencing at its lowest point in early June.
Colorado Statehealthleadersmedia.com

Delta Variant Surges in Colorado as the Bands Play On

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Dr. Rachel LaCount grasped a metal hoop at a playground and spun in circles with her 7-year-old son, turning the distant mesas of the Colorado National Monument into a red-tinged blur. LaCount has lived in this western Colorado city of 64,000 nearly her whole life. As...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Public Healthnewschannel6now.com

COVID-19: Mask, vaccine mandates rise along with delta variant

(CNN) - The pandemic is nowhere near finished. That’s the latest from the World Health Organization, as the delta variant continues to spread. In the U.S., it’s been reported in every state. Some mask mandates are back in effect because of it, and vaccine mandates are becoming more common, too.
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Public Health Remains Vigilant in Assessing COVID-19 Delta Variant

Source: Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department remains vigilant in the assessment of the increase in COVID-19 cases and the impact of the Delta variant within the county. The Delta variant is labeled as a variant of concern by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is known to have increased transmissibility.

Comments / 0

Community Policy