Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, wins 93rd Scripps National Spelling Bee title with correct spelling of 'Murraya'

Austin American-Statesman
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs one of the top 8th grade basketball players in the United States, Zaila Avant-garde should be quite familiar with the concept of "survive and advance." Now, the 14-year-old from Harvey, Louisiana, knows just what it's like to have her one shining moment. Zaila prevailed in the final round over...

www.statesman.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian#Espn#African American#Guinness World Records#Wnba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
Related
Swimming & SurfingMidland Daily News

World champion!: Jensen helps Team USA win U23 title

For a young collegiate athlete, not many accomplishments can compare to -- let alone top -- winning a national championship. Winning a world championship would be one of those rare exceptions. And that's exactly what Dow High alum Anna Jensen did on Sunday. Only two months after helping the University...
Lincoln, NEklkntv.com

Muchachos teaming up with college athletes to promote brand

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Just last month, the NCAA cleared the way for college athletes to cash in on their name, image and likeness. Big names like Runza jumped on board to pay some student athletes to brand their business, including one local Lincoln restaurant. Muchachos, near 11th and K...
Texas StateAustin American-Statesman

See who the best high school athletes in the state are at tonight’s Texas High School Sports Awards

At the end of June, the best high school athletes in the area were named during the Austin Area High School Sports Awards. Tonight, find out who is the best in the state. The Texas High School Sports Awards will name the top athletes in most state sanctioned sports from across the state. The show is set to begin at 7 p.m. on the event website and will be hosted by sports broadcasters Seth Greenberg and LaPhonso Ellis.
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

Tickets for Red-White volleyball scrimmage to go on sale this week

The Nebraska volleyball team's annual scrimmage is back, and fans will have a chance to grab up tickets this week. Tickets for the annual Red-White Scrimmage, set for Aug. 21 at the Devaney Sports Center, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Huskers.com/tickets, in person at the Nebraska ticket office or by phone (1-800-824-4733.
Sportsparentherald.com

Team USA Track and Field's Shae Anderson Aims To Make Ailing Father, Mark Anderson, Proud

Team USA track and field Olympic competitor Shae Anderson has dreamed of winning an Olympic medal ever since she was a child inspired by her father, Mark Anderson, the two-time all-American decathlete. Now, she's more than determined to win at the Tokyo Olympics to make her dad proud, especially after he was hospitalized for a perforated colon and missed most of his daughter's training.
Idaho Statearcamax.com

Idaho men pass giant ball 356 times in 3 minutes for world record

(UPI) A pair of Idaho men teamed up to break a Guinness World Record by passing a giant inflatable ball between them 356 times in 3 minutes. David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, teamed up with friend Seth Lemons to take on the record for most passes of a giant inflatable ball in 3 minutes.
College SportsPosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

West Virginia Top Target Makes His Decision

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, Shawn Miller, a 6’1 190 pound three star wide receiver out of Bradenton, Florida, made his college decision on his personal social media account. Miller is ranked as the 69th best wide receiver in the nation and 63rd ranked prospect in the state of...
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

LSU freshman signee reportedly leaves team ahead of fall camp

It appears one LSU freshman signee won’t be playing any snaps for the Tigers. DandyDon.com reports tight end signee Jalen Shead has left the team:. Shead “didn’t last a day.” He didn’t break any rules or anything, “he just didn’t want to be here,” a source told me. Sonny Shipp...
Utah Statedailyutahchronicle.com

Three Utah Gymnasts Qualify for Tokyo Olympics

The Red Rocks have had a fantastic season, but they added in an unexpected surprise after the end of it. Three Utah gymnasts will be competing in the Tokyo Olympics this year. Incoming freshman Grace McCallum earned a place on the four-gymnast Team USA squad, MyKayla Skinner earned her Olympic berth as an individual competitor, and incoming freshman Kara Eaker rounds out the three Utes and will be competing as an alternate.
Indiana StateAustin American-Statesman

Westlake tackle Bray Lynch pledges to Indiana

Bray Lynch became the third incoming senior on Westlake’s offense to pledge to a Power Five program when he recently announced his commitment to Indiana. Lynch, a 6-5, 280-pound tackle, earned all-District 26-6A honors a year ago while helping power Westlake to the Class 6A Division I state championship. He forms arguably the best tackles bookend in the state with classmate and Texas pledge Connor Robertson. Lynch also helps protect Clemson quarterback pledge Cade Klubnik, a four-star recruit who recently won the Elite 11 competition that features the top prep quarterbacks in the country.
SportsClimbing

Briancon Threatens to Crush Team USA Under the Weight of Medals

The Czech Republic’s 20-year-old star Eliska Adamovska has given us highlights and spectacular moments at previous World Cups (see her phenomenal poise while down climbing at Chamonix). But at this weekend’s Lead World Cup in Briançon, France, she took things to a whole new level. Situated comfortably in the women’s Top 10 after the qualification round, she was one of the five competitors to reach the top of the women’s semi-final route—which commentator Oscar Baudrand called “great redemption” for getting a top at the previous weekend’s World Cup negated when it was determined that Adamovska had timed out.)
MLBESPN

2021 Olympic softball: Team USA's gold-medal chances in the sport's return to the Games

Team USA softball pitchers Cat Osterman and Monica Abbott stood on the podium, medals around their necks and flowers in their hands. Minutes earlier, "We Are The Champions" played on the loudspeaker and thundersticks clapped in the stands. Seconds before that, Team Japan mobbed their pitcher, Yukiko Ueno, who had helped topple the United States, denying the Americans the gold medal for the first time in the history of the Olympics.
NFLAustin American-Statesman

Bohls: Maegle, Djokovic, Ohtani were and are among the all-time greats

While I got ya, here are nine things and one crazy prediction:. 1. An all-time great. Bidding a final farewell to Dicky Maegle, a Rice All-American running back and a pivotal figure in one of the most famous bowl games ever played. And, yes, he was a Taylor Duck. He battled Alzheimer’s for years before dying on July 4. He had a highly decorated career at Rice, has been inducted into four different Halls of Fame, including the College Football Hall of Fame, played seven NFL seasons as a former first round draft pick as a defensive back, finished his career with the Dallas Cowboys and was a successful hotel operator in Houston. But some would say his crowning moment came in the 1954 Cotton Bowl when the Owls crushed an Alabama team quarterbacked by Bart Starr. Maegle, whose brother Bobby was the nation’s winningest high school baseball coach at Lubbock Monterey, was “credited” with 265 yards on just 11 carries. I say credited because he was sprinting down the Alabama sideline for an easy 95-yard touchdown run when Crimson Tide fullback Tommy Lewis came off the bench to tackle him. Maegle was awarded the score in a play that drew so much national attention that he and Lewis were flown to New York to be on the Ed Sullivan Show and were actually booked to share a room at the Waldorf Astoria. Maegle told me years later that he was a bit miffed because they shared billing on one of college football’s most historic plays even though Lewis was the villain. Had a great interview with Lewis as well before he died in 2014, and the two are forever intertwined in one of the most bizarre plays ever.
Golfsemoball.com

Final round of the British Open at a glance

SANDWICH, England (AP) -- A brief look at the final round of the British Open at Royal St. George's:. VICTOR: Collin Morikawa with a 4-under 66 to finish at 15-under 265 for a two-shot victory. SPOILS: Morikawa earned $2.07 million, a gold medal, a silver claret jug and an exemption...
Sportsclimber.co.uk

Adamosvska and Ghisolfi take Gold at Briancon Lead WC

Eliska Adamovska and Stefano Ghisolfi take Gold at the Briancon IFSC WC Lead completion over the weekend. As the second of the two back-to-back French IFSC Lead competitions concludes the current run of competitions, attention for sport climbing competitors now switches to the Tokyo Olympics which are literally just days away! Natalia Grossman and Sean Bailey, from Team USA, have been sweeping the comps recently picking up gold medals almost at will it seems; understandable they were the favourites for the Briancon golds especially given the absence of the Olympians.
Auburn, ALOpelika-Auburn News

Touchdown in Tokyo: Auburn’s Sunisa Lee gets set for Olympic Games

Sunisa Lee has made it to the Olympic mountaintop. The Auburn gymnastics signee has landed in Tokyo, flying to the summer’s center of the sports world. She arrived with Team USA, dressed in red, white and blue and wearing a dream come true. She qualified. She’s put in the work....

Comments / 0

Community Policy