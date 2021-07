Your router does a vitally important job, especially if you're working from home or video chatting. But it's not always reliable. Blanketing your home in Wi-Fi is a complicated process, and consumer-grade gadgets are designed to operate in a reasonable margin of error to keep cost and complexity down. Sometimes, your router will just need to be rebooted to get it working right again. But there is something you can do to ensure it doesn't need it at an inconvenient time.