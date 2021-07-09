Cancel
Decaying piglets found in clothes container in Sweden

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish police said on Friday that they have found “a large number of dead piglets” and an deceased fully grown pig in two plastic trash bags inside a clothes donation container in central Sweden.

In a statement, police said they had been contacted by an employee of a company that collects clothes from recycling centers in Vasteras, northwest of Stockholm, when they found “two large garbage bags with several dead piglets in one of the containers.”

Authorities had no clue as to why the pigs were there, how many there were or for how long they had been there. But police spokesman Magnus Jansson Klarin said the dead animals had been there for a while.

“They were in pretty bad condition. They had been lying for a while and had begun to rot,” he told the Aftonbladet daily. “We do not know what happened.”

Police said they had contacted the municipality for further handling of the dead pigs.

