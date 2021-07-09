3 Cuyahoga jail officers charged with crimes against inmates in under 2 weeks

(Courtesy of Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)

By Collin Cunningham

(CLEVELAND) Three officers from the Cuyahoga County Jail have been charged with crimes against inmates in less than two weeks, with the latest arrest coming on Thursday.

According to Cleveland.com, the most recent incarceration was 47-year-old Reion Cook, who faces charges of first-degree misdemeanor assault, interfering with civil rights and dereliction of duty after he allegedly harmed a handcuffed inmate on Feb. 6.

The victim in Cook's alleged assault was a 42-year-old man who was being processed at the jail for a drunk driving arrest. The man was never charged, but Cook may be, though an attorney for the union representing Ohio's corrections officers doesn't think he should.

“Given all the circumstances we know from the internal investigation, we don’t believe he should be charged,” Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association attorney Adam Chaloupka told Cleveland.com.

Cook is currently awaiting his next court date at the North Royalton City Jail, as corrections officers charged with crimes are not allowed to be held in the jail where they were employed. The publication states he has been employed at the downtown Cleveland facility since 2001.

The other two Cuyahoga prison guards, Andre Bacsa and Jalen Howard, were charged with raping inmates at the jail.

19 News reported that the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury voted to indict Bacsa Thursday on three counts of rape, three of sexual battery, five of kidnapping, one of sexual imposition and another for intimidation of a crime victim.

(Courtesy of Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)

Those charges stem from three sexual assaults Bacsa committed during a 17-day period, with at least one victim having been diagnosed with a severe mental illness.

The Cuyahoga sheriff's department first arrested the officer on June 29. Records show he is currently being held on a $100,000 bond and has been placed on administrative leave. The jail first hired him in March 2019 and placed him in a section with inmates who have mental health concerns.

Bacsa's arraignment is scheduled for July 12.

Cleveland.com reports that the grand jury also indicted Howard for his rape charges on Wednesday, with court charges stating that the former guard assaulted a prisoner repeatedly during the month of May, 2019. He resigned in August of the same year.

Per another Cleveland.com story, his charges include two counts of rape, two counts of sexual battery, two counts of kidnapping, one count of gross sexual imposition and one count of public indecency. Records show had been employed at the jail since 2017.

His arraignment is set to take place on Aug. 3.

A string of suicides and overdoses kicked off criticism against the county jail in 2019, with seven inmates dying during the winter of 2018 alone per Cleveland Magazine.